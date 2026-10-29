Kyle Monangai Injury Update and Everything Else From Bears' Thursday Practice Report

The Chicago Bears have released their first injury report of the week ahead of their Week 8 contest against the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

Because the Bears practiced on both Tuesday and Wednesday, they did not take the practice field on Thursday, so the injury report is an estimation.

We are once again keeping an eye on running back Kyle Monangai, who has missed each of the last three games because of his turf toe injury.

Here's how things shook out on the Bears' estimated Thursday practice report.

Bears' Thursday injury report

Bears Communications on X

Monangai was once again a non-participant in practice, which puts him on track to miss yet another game.

On the bright side, linebacker D'Marco Jackson and cornerback Malik Muhammad were estimated limited participants, so there's not really much concern for them right now despite the fact that they're listed on the injury report.

Muhammad suffered his toe injury in the Week 7 win over the New England Patriots and was forced to exit the game early.

Meanwhile, linebackers T.J. Edwards and Jack Sanborn were both estimated to be full participants, so both should make their respective returns this week.

Edwards has sat out the last two games with his hamstring injury and Sanborn wasn't able to suit up last week because of a concussion.

Kyle Monangai injury update

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We began this week with optimism for Monangai, but that is quickly fading, and has been for a few days now.

We were optimistic because Monangai had missed three games and we figured that would be the most he would miss because Chicago didn't place him on injured reserve.

However, Monangai was not out there at practice on Tuesday or Wednesday, which were the first bad signs, and then the Bears promoted Zavier Scott to the active roster from the practice squad, which was another potential bad sign.

In what was a shred of good news, Monangai was spotted riding the exercise bike at practice on Wednesday, which amounts to progress because that was the first time he had been spotted anywhere near the practice field.

Before that, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Monangai had a better chance to suit up this week than he did in weeks past.

So, at the very least, Monangai looks like he's moving in the right direction, it's just taking a bit longer than we expected for him to return.

As of right now, it looks like it'll be another week of D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson manning the backfield for Chicago.