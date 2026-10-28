Kyle Monangai Injury Update From Practice Confirms Minor Progress For Bears RB

We have a sign of progress for Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai, who is working his way back from injury.

Monangai has missed the last three games due to turf toe and he has not practiced in that span, either.

While he was once again a non-participant during practice on Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday's session, also, Monangai showed some minor progress by getting in stationary bike work, according to Adam Jahns of CHGO Bears.

"Bears back at practice today. We saw Kyle Monangai on the bike during warmups, but he wasn’t on the field during the open period," Jahns wrote.

The progress comes from the fact that this is the first semblance of work Monangai has been seen doing since his injury. It's not much, but we'll take it.

Another positive sign

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Eric Kendricks (43) tackles Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And it's the latest positive sign for Monangai's chances of suiting up. Earlier in the day, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Monangai is closer to playing this week than he was last.

"Bears running back Kyle Monangai (turf toe) has missed the past three weeks, but his chances are better of playing this week," Fowler reported.

The Bears do not have to release an injury report until Thursday because their Week 8 contest against the Seattle Seahawks is Monday night.

Because the Bears practiced on Tuesday and Wednesday, the first injury report will be an estimation. If Monangai is estimated as a limited participant, that will be good news for his chances of suiting up against the Seahawks.

Will Kyle Monangai play in Week 8?

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) gets tripped up on a run against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're still fairly skeptical that Monangai is going to suit up in Week 8, and that's for a few reasons.

We're already halfway through the week and Monangai hasn't been able to take part in practice in any capacity. The bike work is good to see, but it's not enough to offer much optimism.

The Bears also made the decision to promote a running back to the 53-man roster in Zavier Scott, who has been taking on the Bears' RB3 role while Monangai has been sidelined.

Scott was out of practice squad elevations, so the Bears had to promote him in order to have the ability to use him again. That's an indication the Bears think they're going to need him this week, which means they don't expect Monangai will go.

But there are still multiple days left before the Bears drop their final injury report of the week, hence, there is still hope.