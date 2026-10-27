Will Kyle Monangai Return in Week 8? Latest Injury Update on Chicago Bears RB

The Chicago Bears have not had one half of their electric running back duo for the past three contests as Kyle Monangai continues to work his way back from injury.

Monangai has actually been listed with toe and thumb injuries on the team's injury report since Week 5, but the toe issue has been the one keeping him out.

As we turn the page to Week 8, the hope is that Monangai will be able to make it back into the lineup, and there's reasons for optimism that he will be able to be.

Here's what we know about Monangai ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

Will Kyle Monangai return in Week 8?

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We do not have full confirmation that Monangai will play this week, but there's a few reasons to believe he will.

For starters, the Bears never placed Monangai on injured reserve, which is a clear indication they do not expect him to miss more than three games. Had Chicago placed him on IR, he would've been forced to miss four contests.

Now that he has missed three games, there's a good chance the Bears running back will be ready to go.

Along with revealing the Bears wouldn't place Monangai on IR, head coach Ben Johnson noted that the Bears rusher is progressing through his rehab back on Oct. 16.

"It wasn't something we felt required an IR stint. It remains a week-to-week situation, but as far as I know, he's continuing to trend in the right direction," Johnson said.

Another thing working in Monangai's favor is the Bears have extra rest this week. Chicago played its Week 7 game against the New England Patriots last Thursday night and won't take the field for the next game versus the Seahawks until Monday night.

We'll have a better idea of where Monangai stands on Thursday, when the Bears drop their first injury report of the week.

If he is able to get in any practice participation, it would be a huge step toward his return, as Monangai has not practiced once since coming down with his toe injury.

Roschon Johnson has been filling in for Monangai behind D'Andre Swift, and he had a bad game in Week 5 followed by a good game the following week, although he did lose a fumble that almost proved very costly.

In Week 7, Johnson was barely involved, as Swift carried the load for Chicago with 26 touches to Johnson's two. Swift could be in for another big workload in Week 8 if Monangai returns and the Bears decide to limit his snaps in his first game back.