D'Andre Swift Gets Positive Outlook From Bears Coach After Benching For 'Egregious' Fumble

The Chicago Bears ran all over the New York Jets in Week 4, and especially in the second half. However, D'Andre Swift didn't have anything to do with that.

That's because Swift coughed up the football on what was one of the more ugly fumbles you will ever see. Swift simply lost his handle on the ball before the Jets recovered.

After that, Swift rode the bench for the rest of the game. We know it was because of the fumble because head coach Ben Johnson stated on Monday that Swift wasn't injured.

On Wednesday ahead of practice, Johnson called Swift's fumble, which was his second of the season, "egregious," which is an accurate description.

However, it doesn't appear Swift's benching is going to last, as Johnson believes Siwft will be "just fine."

"Yeah, it's very uncharacteristic," Johnson said of Swift's fumble. "I think the one last week was egregious, though. That's one that we can't have. There's too many times where the ball is getting away from our body and he knows that. And he takes a lot of pride in it, hence why it's never been an issue over the course of his career."

"So, we just gotta tighten that up and he'll be just fine moving forward," Johnson added.

Swift's other fumble came in the Week 2 contest against the Minnesota Vikings, but Johnson gave more credit to the Vikings for forcing it than he put blame on Swift for losing the rock.

Swift's benching opens door for Kyle Monangai

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Swift was paying the price for his fumble, Kyle Monangai was running wild on the Jets, with the second-year running back finishing with 146 yards and two scores on 30 carries.

Monangai came down with a thumb injury in the contest, but the belief is he's just fine. Johnson said the bigger issue was his big workload, which Monangai is still feeling.

"He had 30 carries and he feels like he had 30 carries," Johnson said after noting tha Monangai's thumb is "not an issue."

While Swift is obviously not going to be taken out of the game plan, one has to wonder if Monangai might see more work.

Swift, who had issues scoring at the goal line last week, has not been very good the last three games and Monangai has been the better back overall since the Bears' Week 1 win.

At the very least, Monangai should see more or all of the goal line work because he's simply better suited for that role thanks to his very physical running style.

We'll find out if there's any semblance of a change at the running back position on Sunday, when the Bears take on the Green Bay Packers in a hugely important divisional showdown.