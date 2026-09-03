Kyler Gordon Has Bears Fans Worried He's Taking Chase Claypool Path

The question Bears fans seem to be asking about Kyler Gordon now is a different than in the past, and suggests his status has changed from fan favorite to someone with a possible image issue.

In fact, the name of "Chase Claypool" is being invoked after a video of Gordon was put out via Instagram doing individual rehab work. At about the same time, video of his status as a fashionista circulated on the internet.

Claypool, of course, wound up off the Bears a year after being traded to the team. He had an offseason when he spent time modeling in Europe and incurred the wrath of fans after he had thrown a helmet in a blowout loss against the Lions. Then the next season he said he had a hamstring injury and was eventually told not to come to Halas Hall to practice or to Soldier Field for a game, before he was sent packing in a trade with Miami.

The difference here is the Bears know Gordon was injured. The question now is whether he still is, or is at least healthy enough to be participating in training camp and practice. GM Ryan Poles isn't sure of anything regarding Gordon, it seems.

I was optimistic Chase Claypool would bounce back in 2024, despite spending that whole summer doing fashion shows. He didn't.



I'm getting similar vibes from Kyler Gordon. Hope I'm wrong. NFL players can have other interests. But feels like there's no urgency to get on the field. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 2, 2026

He had what was reported to be a calf injury. The rehab work being done in his video that was released would be consistent with the type of work done to strengthen lower calf and/or an Achilles. The Bears never reported the injury as an Achilles issue but in the offseason they are not required to submit injury reports.



The Kyler Gordon image



Regardless of his health, releasing a video of himself doing rehab now is about the worst thing he could do. When fans get fed up with an unexplained injury situation, they don't want to see undefined glimpses of a player working on his own. What they want is to see him working with the team or at least hear in a press conference or podcast from the player about what the issue is.



Gordon always fashioned himself as a superhero, wearing a Spider-Man mask at times and doing flips during player introduction, with spidey-like poses. Now there is this emphasis in the videos on social media regarding his interest in fashion.



CB Kyler Gordon, 1 day after GM Ryan Poles said he wasn’t sure if Gordon would play again for the Bears, was seen training and moving well with NFL rehab specialist Foot Doctor Moe. 🤔



Seems like Kyler is trying to show he’s pushing to return. 👀



(🎥: footdoctor_moe via IG) pic.twitter.com/ZrcT14Yrfw — Bearsszn (@bearszn) September 2, 2026

Considering the path Claypool went, it's questionable whether the ill-advised workout tape is worse than the fashionista tapes. Those suggest he has other things on his mind than football, which doesn't please fans or even the Bears.

At this point, Gordon needs a brand new day. He needs to be entirely focused on rehab at Halas Hall and returning to the field.

The high cost to the Bears

Poles expressed frustration this week, pointing out an athlete getting past an injury needs to be willing to work through the pain associated with rehab.

The Bears are extremely frustrated with CB Kyler Gordon and his inability to be available



He is starting the year on PUP and GM Poles and HC Johnson weren’t positive at all when being questioned about his progress



Might this be a move to strengthen the Boys 2ndary? pic.twitter.com/em1k3daRHn — G from Jersey (@formula_g201) September 3, 2026

It was the first real glimpese at what's going on here. Poles even said he wasn't sure when or even if Gordon would play again as the team put him on the physically unable to perform list.

It's most likely the Bears wouldn't be trading Gordon at this point because of salary cap concerns, just like they wouldn't be cutting him.

Yeah a new wardrobe not meant for the field. It’s obvious he has lost his drive to play but not to cash those big pay checks. — Rich Pickowitz (@PickowitzRich) September 1, 2026

His departure in a trade would result in a loss of $22.5 million in cap space as a dead-cap hit, and immediately they would lose $9.59 million more against their actual cap, according to Overthecap.com.

If they traded him, it would be a much more favorable situation. They would get $10.4 million in cap savings with only a $2.5 million loss of cap space through dead-cap hit. However, finding a team willing to trade for a player with a mysterious injury and rehab situation is like finding someone who likes giving away their paycheck every week.

"I've never seen anything like it," @grotesports says of cornerback Kyler Gordon's injury saga and how the Bears have approached and discussed the mystery around it. pic.twitter.com/cT8IzbBBuj — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) September 1, 2026

It's simply not happening.



Even next year, there are problems with getting rid of his contract and it would only improve slightly after June 1. Prior to June 1, they would lose $1.7 million in cap space and also suffer a $15 million dead-cap hit. After June 1 they would gain $800,000 but still lose $12.5 million in dead cap.

The trading situation after June 1 of 2027 is easily the best route because they'd save $10.8 million in cap space and would only eat $2.5 million in dead-cap space.

Bears/fans perspective on Kyler:

Poles signed a guy who played elite football to a long term deal then he stopped caring about his health and wasted the Bears time & money



Kyler Gordons perspective:

"I made it to the NFL, played at a high level and made MILLIONS" 🤷🏾‍♂️



Oh well — D͓̽V͓̽ (@SadeekCreates) September 1, 2026

However, at this point expecting Gordon to be a player who appeals to other teams would require he finish up this year strong on the field as a model player, and not simply as a model.

So many of past failed situations can be traced back to GM Ryan Poles and the failure to do due diligence. It happened with Claypool as his moody and even silly behavior on the field foreshadowed what happened to him after Pittsburgh traded him to the Bears.

In this case, there was no way to know Gordon's situation would take this turn.

The future

The only way the situation improves for him is if he heals fully and commits to getting back on the field.

The Bears have already been forced to make plans to move forward without him. Using rookie Malik Muhammad at slot cornerback is a bit of stretch because of his inexperience. Expecting newly acquired Clark Phillips III to take over that spot is also a reach because he hasn't played it.

Chase Claypool syndrome — bearsgogo (@TheodoreMa54766) September 2, 2026

The player most familiar with slot cornerback on the roster is Cam Lewis, and they've had him playing safety as injury replacement for Coby Bryant. However, there are now two other options for safety that could let the Bears move Lewis back to where he has played best, and that's in the slot.

They used Xavier Woods with the first team defense at times in Wednesday's practice instead of Lewis. No one should be shocked if Hicks or Woods winds up in the starting safety spot come opening day against Carolina, with Lewis finally getting moved into the nickel role.

Ryan Poles just as bad as the women scammed by Daejon Love



Kyler Gordon got his extension and been MIA ever since



It would cost Bears $22 mil to cut him



Just accept we got GOT pic.twitter.com/PUMPtGEi0h — Black Ditka (@LostHebrew_Dre) September 1, 2026

The slot cornerback spot has always been an elusive situation for the Bears. When they finally developed one they liked in Bryce Callahan during Vic Fangio's era, he left in free agency for Denver. Then they brought in Buster Skrine and after flopping with the Bears he was arrested in two fraud schemes, one in Canada and the other in the U.S.A.

DENNIS ALLEN CALLED THIS DEFENSIVE TACKLE EVEN BETTER THAN JORDAN VAN DEN BERG

Gordon was supposed to be their answer to all of this at $13.5 million a year for three years. It looks now like Muhammad or some other player in the future will need to be their solution.

Time to say bye to kylerman — Eric William (@chevy_guy8213) September 2, 2026