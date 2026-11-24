The Chicago Bears have released their second injury report of the week ahead of the Week 12 game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday afternoon.

Because the Bears only held a walkthrough once again on Tuesday, the injury report was an estimation.

The Bears had a new addition to the injury report in veteran safety Elijah Hicks, who head coach Ben Johnson revealed has already been ruled out.

Other than Hicks, it was the same four players who were listed on Monday, including cornerback Kyler Gordon, linebacker D'Marco Jackson, left tackle Theo Benedet and running back Roschon Johnson.

Let's see if there was any change in their respective estimated participation levels on Tuesday.

Bears' Tuesday injury report

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It isn't clear when Hicks suffered his concussion. There was no report of a head injury during or after Sunday's game and the Bears didn't practice on Monday, as evidenced by the team releasing an estimated injury report.

Hicks' absence leaves the Bears short on depth at safety and without a punt protector.

Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears thinks Chicago could replace him with one of two defensive backs, Marlen Sewell or Skyler Thomas, or running back Salvon Ahmed. All four took snaps as the punt protector during the preseason.

More bad news

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) takes the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's start with the bad news: Kyler Gordon is still sidelined and it looks like he's going to miss his second straight game with his shoulder injury that initially had him labeled as day-to-day, Johnson said last week.

Along with Gordon and Hicks, Roschon Johnson was unable to take part yet again and he remains on track to sit out.

Last week, the Bears deployed Clark Phillips in Gordon's spot and he played well, so it's possible the Bears stick with him.

We could also see Chicago opt to roll with Malik Muhammad in the slot. Cam Lewis would typically be another option but there's less of a chance that happens with Hicks ruled out.

If Johnson sits, Salvon Ahmed will take his place.

The good news

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Theo Benedet (79) reacts after an apparent injury after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With D'Marco Jackson a full participant yet again, he continues to be on track to overcome his elbow injury that he suffered during Sunday's contest.

There was a bit of a mystery with Jackson, who did not play a snap on defense despite not being given a designation after he departed for the locker room to get evaluated.

Chances are the Bears just decided to play it safe with him with a short week ahead of the Lions game on Thanksgiving.

The big news is Theo Benedet going from non-participant to a full practice. Benedet got shaken up in Week 11 but quickly returned, so there wasn't really much concern for him to begin with.

The Bears have Ozzy Trapilo ready to rock in the event that Benedet suffers a setback, but he should be good to go.

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