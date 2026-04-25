Why Logan Jones is the second straight A grade for the Bears

The Chicago Bears have been off to a terrific start in the 2026 NFL draft. A day after pulling off the biggest Round 1 heist with their Dillon Thieneman pick, the Bears selected former Iowa center Logan Jones. This is a player that I've been mocking to the Chicago Bears for several weeks, and now the Bears have made it official.

Need meets value with Logan Jones at the No. 57 pick

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Ever since Drew Dalman's shocking retirement earlier this offseason, the outlook of Chicago's offensive line has been murky at best. Dalman earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2025 as one of the best centers in football, and his sudden departure left a massive hole in the middle of Chicago's offensive line. The Bears traded for center Garrett Bradbury, but he's better in a backup role than a long-term starter.

Luckily for the Bears, Jones should be able to win the starting job as early as August, in the middle of training camp. He's a bit undersized for an NFL center, and his arms could be longer, but make no mistake, Jones is the best center in this draft class. He's tough, plays with a nasty demeanor, and has the fleetness of foot to handle Ben Johnson's fast-paced offense.

Another knock on Jones has been his age. He'll be an older rookie at 25-years-old, but for a center, I consider his age to be a good thing. With his older age comes a wealth of experience. As a three-year starter in the Big Ten, Jones has been facing the best defenses in college football. The NFL will, of course, be a learning curve for him, but he's the most pro-ready center in the 2026 draft, and he can still be Chicago's franchise center for the next decade.

The Bottom Line

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As aforementioned, I've been mocking Jones to the Bears for some time now. The fit was just too perfect, and he will fill a major need on the roster and hopefully keep the offense operating at a high level. Best of all, he gets to grow into his NFL career alongside Caleb Williams. Could the Bears have possibly waited a few picks to draft Jones at No. 60? Potentially, but someone else might have traded up to steal him away had they waited.

At the end of the day, the difference of three picks in the second round is not a big deal. I give this pick a solid 'A' grade, and my hat's off to Ryan Poles.