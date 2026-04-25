The Chicago Bears have added their center of the future with the selection of Iowa center Logan Jones in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The selection of Logan came with the No. 57 pick, the first of two Chicago has in the round. Chicago will be on the clock once again with the No. 60 pick, barring a trade.

Because of his draft position and experience as a starter in college, this presents an interesting situation for the Bears at center, as Jones could challenge Garrett Bradbury.

Why Bears drafted Logan Jones

Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bears unexpectedly lost Drew Dalman to retirement during the offseason, which was quite the curveball.

Chicago went on to trade for veteran Garrett Bradbury, but at 30 years old (31 in June) and with just one year left on his deal, the Bears were lacking a long-term solution at the position.

Jones now gives Chicago that, but could also very well challenge Bradbury for the starting job and conceivably beat him out for it.

Jones was a starter from 2022 on for the Hawkeyes, so he brings a ton of experience with him to the NFL.

In 2025, Jones posted Pro Football Focus grades of 73.1 in run-blocking and 90.2 in pass-blocking, with the former ranking first among centers in the country last season.

One concern we have with Jones is he's a bit undersized at 299 pounds. Many projections had him as a third-round pick, so this could be considered a reach.

Adding to that, this was a bit earlier than we wanted to see the Bears opt for a center given the fact they had Bradbury and bigger needs, but Chicago's selection still makes sense.

Now, it sets up an interesting competition for the starting center job in training camp. But Bradbury still remains the favorite for the job until Jones proves otherwise.

Bears' list of 2026 NFL Draft picks

Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 25: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Round 2, Pick 57: C Logan Jones, Iowa

Round 3, Pick 69 (via TEN)

Round 3, Pick 89

Round 4, Pick 129 (via LAR)

Round 5, Pick 144 (via TEN)

Round 7, Pick 239 (via PHI)

Round 7, Pick 241

Follow our Bears draft picks tracker for every selection, trade and grade for each move.

2026 NFL Draft schedule, how to watch

The 2026 NFL Draft Theater stage. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Day 2 (Rounds 2-3): Friday, April 24, 6 p.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7): Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)