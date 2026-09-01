Luther Burden Injury Update From Bears Brings More Optimism For Week 1 Status

Slowly but surely, Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden is inching closer to being ready for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Burden suffered a groin injury early last month and has not been a full participant in practice since. He has, however, been able to do some individual work, which was the first sign he was on the mend.

We've also seen Burden taking part in some pregame work before the team's last two preseason games, yet another sign that the second-year wideout is moving in the right direction.

On Tuesday, we got our latest bit of good news on Burden from head coach Ben Johnson.

Luther Burden injury update

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) stretches during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the Bears took the practice field on Tuesday afternoon, Johnson revealed that Burden would take part.

Kyle Monangai is week-to-week, while Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson are day-to-day.



Luther Burden will practice today. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) September 1, 2026

The Bears head coach did not specify if Burden would do team work, which is important to know because that would amount to more progress after he has only done individual work lately.

Even still, this is yet another positive sign for Burden, who remains firmly on track to be ready to roll in Week 1.

Luther Burden's fantasy football outlook

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) warms up during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burden ended his first season in the NFL with 47 catches for 652 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games, which was a solid showing and led to him ranking as WR48 overall in PPR.

But it's fair to point out that Burden didn't become a consistent contributor in the offense until about Week 10. He was also in a crowded pass-catchers group that included DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland.

If you take Burden's production from Week 10 on, the Missouri product ranked as WR23 overall, which would make him a flex option.

Things are looking up for Burden in 2026, and for multiple reasons. The first reason is Moore is no longer on the team, so Burden is moving up in the pass-catcher pecking order to No. 3, at least, behind Loveland and Odunze.

And, we would be remiss if we didn't point out that Odunze has not cemented himself as a true No. 1 wideout in the NFL yet, so it's possible Burden could jump him in the pecking order at wide receiver.

Another reason to be excited about Burden is the fact that he has looked sensational throughout the offseason, and so much so that head coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles have continuously heaped praise on him.

"We've got to go play games and he's got to finish this thing off. But if there's a guy that I'm really excited about, it's Luther Burden — just because of how much he's grown from the day he walked in this building," general manager Ryan Poles revealed.

“I’m buying Luther Burden stock right now," Johnson said earlier this offseason.

Because of the fact that Burden has Odunze and Loveland to compete with for targets, the safe floor projection for Burden is WR25, which would make him a fairly reliable flex option.

But could we see Burden work his way into the WR2 conversation by year's end? Absolutely.