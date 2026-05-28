Luther Burden Needs to Deliver on Hype Ben Johnson Continues to Build at Bears OTAs

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden may have no bigger fan of him right now than head coach Ben Johnson.

Johnson turned heads earlier this offseason when he hyped up the second-year wideout, who had a solid rookie campaign in 2025 with 652 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnson called Burden a "dynamic playmaker" and made it clear the Bears plan on getting him the ball more often this coming season.

"He's exactly what we thought we were getting out of the draft last year," Johnson said of Burden in March. "This guy is a dynamic playmaker. He's got some of the best run-after-the-catch in the game right now. I really believe that. We've got to continue to get the ball in his hands as often as we possibly can."

Johnson hypes up Burden again at OTAs

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With the Bears beginning OTAs this week, Johnson met with the media and once again hyped up his young wideout

Part of Burden taking that next step this coming season is taking to coaching. Johnson says there has been no issue on that front.

“I’m buying Luther Burden stock right now," Johnson said, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “He’s been extremely coachable.”

Another part of Luther's progression is having the game slow down for him. Oftentimes, rookies can feel like the NFL pace is moving at an uncomfortable speed. Johnson thinks things are starting to slow down for Burden this offseason.

"He looks like he is moving at a different speed right now. He is not thinking as much. The game is slowing down for him," Johnson revealed, according to CHGO Bears.

Burden's crucial role with the Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III. | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bears showed they have a lot of faith in Burden and Rome Odunze when the team traded DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills.

Without Moore, the Bears don't have much experience in their wide receivers room, and especially at the top of the depth chart with Odunze and Burden, who still need to prove themselves.

The contributions of the young duo are even more important when you consider the shaky depth situation Chicago has.

Battling for the spots behind Odunze and Burden are Kalif Raymond, Scotty Miller, Jahdae Walker and Zavion Thomas.

Walker and Thomas, who was one of the Bears' third-round picks, are both unproven, and Raymond and Miller haven't enjoyed much production in recent years.

That puts even more pressure on the shoulders of Odunze and Burden, but if last season showed us anything, it's that they are capable of answering the bell.

And clearly Ben Johnson thinks so, also.