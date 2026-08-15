Luther Burden Injury Update Ahead of Preseason Opener Amounts to Good News for Bears

One of the most prominent injured players for the Chicago Bears is wide receiver Luther Burden, who is working his way back after suffering a groin injury a week ago.

Burden suffered his injury during the team's ninth practice of camp on Aug. 8 when he got tangled up with cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in a one-on-one rep.

The second-year wide receiver hobbled off the field and did not return to the session and has not practiced since then.

Ahead of the team's preseason game on Saturday, Burden, who is obviously not going to play, was on the field getting some work in with athletic trainers, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Video posted by Chris Kwiecinski of FOX 32 News also showed Burden doing some light jogging.

Luther Burden is putting some light work in right now, sprinting from the 40 to the end zone. pic.twitter.com/0pAipqhCaH — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) August 15, 2026

While this is nothing earth-shattering, it is still a good sign that the young wide receiver in moving in the right direction in his recovery.

How long is Luther Burden out?

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Burden is dealing with a strained groin and will be out for the entire preseason, but the hope is that he'll be ready for Week 1.

"Chicago WR Luther Burden III is expected to miss the preseason due to the strained groin injury he suffered Saturday, but the Bears believe he should be back for the team’s regular-season opener vs. the Panthers, per sources," Schefter reported.

That's certainly great news for the Bears, but we can't forget that groin injuries can be very tricky and Burden isn't out of the woods yet. Let's just say we are cautiously optimistic.

Burden is hugely important to the Bears' offense in 2025, as he is set to take on a bigger role in the passing attack after the Bears traded DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills.

The 2025 second-round pick showed a ton of promise last season and really began ascending in the second half of the campaign en route to finishing with 47 catches for 652 yards and two scores.

A ton of hype

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The hype for Burden's sophomore season has been through the roof and that hasn't just been manufactured by Bears fans.

Head coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles have both lauded Burden for the work he has put in during the offseason and they are clearly high on the wideout.

“I’m buying Luther Burden stock right now," Johnson said. "He looks like he is moving at a different speed right now. He is not thinking as much. The game is slowing down for him."

"If there’s a guy that I’m really excited about, it’s Luther Burden, just because of how much he’s grown from the day he walked in this building," Poles said. "I mean, I heard he was just texting and calling these quarterbacks just looking for an arm to throw to him every day of the week. The guy loves football, he’s passionate about it. He wants to helps this team win, and he wants to be the absolute best receiver he can possibly be. You can feel the fire inside of him and I’m excited to see that show up.”

Burden was having a very strong offseason before his injury and he looks primed to deliver on the high expectations in 2026.