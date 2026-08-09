Luther Burden Injury Update is Huge Sigh of Relief for Chicago Bears

We finally have at least a little bit of clarity on the injury suffered by Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Burden sustained an unspecified groin injury at practice on Saturday and "should miss a little bit of time," which amounts to good news.

"Bears WR Luther Burden III suffered a groin injury recently in practice and should miss a little bit of time, source says. One to keep an eye on," Rapoport wrote.

Burden suffered the injury on Day 9 of training camp when he got tangled up with cornerback Tyrique Stevenson during a one-on-one rep. The second-year wide receiver was spotted limping off the field after that and did not return.

This is a huge sigh of relief for the Bears, who are depending on Burden to be the No. 2 wide receiver behind Rome Odunze now that DJ Moore is no longer in Chicago.

While this is certainly good news for the Bears, it's worth noting that groin injuries can be very tricky and Chicago will have to be careful with the former second-round pick to make sure he doesn't have any setbacks.

Burden began ascending late last season and he enters the 2026 campaign with a ton of hype. Head coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles have spoken very highly of him.

"If there’s a guy that I’m really excited about, it’s Luther Burden, just because of how much he’s grown from the day he walked in this building," Poles said. "I mean, I heard he was just texting and calling these quarterbacks, just looking for an arm to throw to him every day of the week. The guy loves football; he’s passionate about it. He wants to help this team win, and he wants to be the absolute best receiver he can possibly be. You can feel the fire inside of him, and I’m excited to see that show up."

“I’m buying Luther Burden stock right now," Johnson said. “He’s been extremely coachable.”

"He looks like he is moving at a different speed right now. He is not thinking as much. The game is slowing down for him," Johnson added.

The Bears will be back on the practice field on Sunday as they prepare for their first preseason game later in the week.