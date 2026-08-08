Luther Burden Exits Chicago Bears Training Camp Practice With Injury

The Chicago Bears have an injury concern with wide receiver Luther Burden during the ninth practice of training camp on Saturday.

According to the ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Burden got injured on a one-on-one rep against cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who was also shaken up on the play but managed to stay at practice.

"Luther Burden and Tyrique Stevenson got tangled up in their final rep and both fell awkwardly to the ground," Cronin reported. "Stevenson was able to stay at practice after a trainer rubbed some ointment on his low back while Burden walked into the building a little slowly but under his own power."

Here's video of Burden limping to the back.

Luther Burden is limping back to the lockeroom with a trainer aswell. pic.twitter.com/K2CDU0TcZM — ChiSports (@ChiTownHighligh) August 8, 2026

Of course, the exact injury for Burden and severity is unknown as of this writing. We'll be on the lookout for any updates.

This is the second time Burden has been shaken up in a practice at camp. He took a big hit from Devin Bush during the team's second padded practice but was ultimately OK.

While Stevenson was able to stay on the field, Windy City Gridiron's Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. reports he's "still favoring his backside a bit," so his status bears monitoring moving forward.

Burden has been having a phenomenal training camp and has easily been one of the most hyped up players throughout the offseason.

The Bears are hoping he takes a second-year leap as he prepares for a bigger role now that D.J. Moore is gone. The Bears have routinely expressed confidence in his ability to do so.

"If there's a guy that I'm really excited about, it's Luther Burden," general manager Ryan Poels said. "You can feel the fire inside of him, and I'm excited to see that show up."

The Bears have been absolutely snake-bitten by injuries during training camp, and especially in the secondary.

In the last 24 hours, Chicago has signed defensive backs Xavier Woods, Brandon Hill and Williams Wright while placing Dallis Flowers on injured reserve and waiving K.C. Eziomume and Gervarrius Owens with injury designations.

The team is also dealing with injuries to Coby Bryant, Jaylon Jones, Kyler Gordon and Elijah Hicks.

Other notable injuries include left tackle Braxton Jones and edge rusher Montez Sweat, both of whom left Day 8 early. Neither one is practicing on Saturday, per reports.