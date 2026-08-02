Breakout Player at Start of Bears Training Camp? That’s Easy

When it comes to the breakout candidates on the Chicago Bears' 2026 roster, the name Luther Burden undoubtedly comes up the most.

Hype has been building for Burden ever since he finished off last year strong, and the hype has only continued to build more and more this offseason.

Head coach Ben Johnson no doubt contributed to that with his effusive praise for Burden at the league meetings, and he heaped more praise on Burden at OTAs.

Then, general manager Ryan Poles got involved with his own praise during his presser at the outset of training camp.

"I'm buying Luther Burden stock right now," Johnson said in June.

"We've got to go play games and he's got to finish this thing off," Poles began. "But if there's a guy that I'm really excited about, it's Luther Burden — just because of how much he's grown from the day he walked in this building."

Luther Burden living up to the hype at training camp

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we know, talk is cheap in the NFL. Burden has to go out on the field and prove his head coach and general manager right — and so far, Burden has done that at training camp.

By all accounts from beat writers, Burden has routinely torched anyone guarding him, and Caleb Williams has been peppering Burden with targets, so it appears they have good chemistry.

"You can see why Ben Johnson is buying stock in this guy," former Bears tight end and Chicago Sports Network's Clay Harbor said.

"Massive day for Luther Burden, he was the most targeted receiver on the field," FOX Chicago's Devan Kaney said after Day 2.

"When he catches the ball — he said it one of his first times out — he's a problem," Williams said. "And so I've just got to give him the ball. He runs great routes. He loses defenders. He's smooth in his routes. So be able to deliver him a good ball. I'm excited for him."

Burden is well-positioned for a breakout season in Chicago now that D.J. Moore is gone. He'll start out as the Bears' No. 2 wide receiver behind Rome Odunze, but it's not crazy to believe he could surpass the former first-round pick if his play ends up matching the hype.

Either way, Burden looks primed to deliver on the promise he has shown early on in his career, and his ability to do so would be a massive lift for Williams, also.