Coby Bryant's Replacement, Cam Lewis, Carted Off From Bears Practice With Injury

The hits just keep on coming for the Chicago Bears at safety.

During the team's ninth practice of training camp on Saturday, safety Cam Lewis, who is replacing injured safety Coby Bryant, suffered an injury and had to be carted off the field.

Lewis was able to limp off the field but stayed down when he got to the sideline and was eventually carted off, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

"Cam Lewis got hurt on the second to last play of the first end of game situation. Limped off and is currently on the sideline on the ground. Cart came out for Lewis, who sits stretched out on the back and is taken into the building," Cronin reported.

The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs notes that it looks like a right ankle or foot injury for Lewis.

Lewis is the second notable Bears player to leave practice early on Saturday, with the other being wide receiver Luther Burden, who suffered an injury during a one-on-one rep with Tyrique Stevenson.

Lewis was initially competing for the slot cornerback job with Kyler Gordon on the shelf, but the Bears shifted him over to safety after Bryant's injury and is a candidate to start there if the veteran safety isn't ready for the regular season, which is currently expected to be the case, per reports.

However, head coach Ben Johnson at least left the door open for Bryant to possibly return sooner.

"We're still in the information collection phase on that, in terms of the timeline and the extent of it," Johnson said of Bryant's injury. "We should have more information here within the next few days, though."

"I don't know where you guys got that," Johnson said when asked about the reported eight to 10 week timeline for Bryant. "It hasn't been said here, so, I'll let you guys know whenever we know for sure what it looks like for him."

Lewis was signed in free agency earlier this offseason after he spent the last six seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

Lewis played over 700 snaps between strong and free safety in Buffalo, and played another 493 snaps in the slot.

The Bears are extremely thin at safety. Along with Bryant's injury Elijah Hicks is still on the PUP list and Gervarrius Owens was waived with an injury designation on Saturday.

Chicago has added two safeties to its roster over the last 24 hours in nine-year veteran Xavier Woods and former Houston Texans seventh-round pick Brandon Hill, who hasn't played a snap in an NFL game since 2023.