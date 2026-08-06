Ben Johnson Close to Deciding Winner of Critical Position Battle at Training Camp

Despite being just a week into training camp, Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is hopeful that he can name a starting left tackle as soon as next week. "We're hoping maybe the middle of next week we'll have a lot of clarity there," he told Bears media on Thursday morning before practice, though he did add, "This is not a done deal by any stretch of the imagination."

Bad injury luck led the Bears to yet another left tackle battle in training camp

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a shame that the Bears are even in a position to wonder who their starting left tackle in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers will be, especially after Ozzy Trapilo's breakout season last year. Unfortunately, Trapilo injured his leg on the Bears' final drive of their Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers, and his injury proved to be even worse than we thought: a ruptured patellar tendon that will keep Trapilo sidelined for much of the 2026 season.

The Bears couldn't afford a major regression along the offensive line, and general manager Ryan Poles acted accordingly. He re-signed Braxton Jones to a one-year contract and added a solid competitor by signing former first-round pick Jedrick Wills in free agency. Added into the mix are returning Bears Theo Benedet, an undrafted free agent from the 2024 rookie class, and Kiran Amegadjie, a third-round pick from 2024 who has thus far been a massive disappointment.

Ben Johnson hopes to avoid repeating last year's training camp debacle at left tackle

Chicago Bears offensive linemen Kiran Amegadjie, Theo Benedet and Logan Jones. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson was asked in a follow-up question about whether he'd like to receive an answer to the left tackle position battle sooner than last year. "Of course, of course," Johnson said, "but we'll go as long as we need to. Even if that means going into the season, we'll do whatever it takes."

As Bears fans will no doubt remember, the left tacke position battle at training camp last year was something of a debacle. Trapilo was a rookie making the switch from right tackle, Jones and Benedet were both still recovering from major injuries, and Amegadjie simply wasn't playing up to standard. The Bears didn't name a starting left tackle for Week 1 until September 2nd, and since no one had distanced themselves at all during training camp, Johnson simply went with the most experienced player.

Braxton Jones' steady presence will likely win him the starting left tackle role

Chicago Bears OT Braxton Jones after the game against the Dallas Cowboys. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year, Johnson's hope for an answer as soon as next week at least passes the credibility test. Ahead of training camp, Jones was expected to kick practices off with the other starters. He did indeed, and since then he's gotten the bulk of those snaps. The fifth-year veteran will likely get the nod for Week 1, assuming he's healthy. Jones left Thursday's training camp practice early with an apparent injury, and that's going to be an important situation to monitor.

Amegadjie and Benedet are once again in the mix and have gotten reps with the starters, but they're depth pieces, at best. Wills could have been a nice story as he makes his NFL comeback (he sat out the entire 2025 season to rehab an injury from 2024) but having to come to a new team and learn a complex new scheme, a scheme in which Jones is already experienced, put the former Cleveland Brown squarely behind the eight ball.

As long as Jones' injury Thursday morning isn't serious, he will likely earn the starting role and hold the fort for as long as he needs to. Some fans may not remember, but before his season-ending injury late in 2024, Jones was a reliably above-average left tackle. Not elite, but good, and if the Bears can get good play from Jones until Trapilo is able to return, then we shouldn't see any regression at left tackle at all.