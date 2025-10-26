1 Stud and 4 Duds from Chicago Bears' worst loss of season to shorthanded Ravens
Uglier than blowing a 11-point fourth quarter lead to the Minnesota Vikings. More hideous even than the Week 2 blowout at the Detroit Lions.
Sunday's 30-16 loss by the Chicago Bears in Baltimore is their worst of the season. Because of who they played against (the Ravens' 32nd-ranked defense) and who they didn't (Lamar Jackson).
While Jackson was inactive, the Bears couldn't stop backup quarterback Tyler Huntley when it mattered and failed to finished long drives with touchdowns.
The result? Chicago's four-game winning streak unceremoniously ended and now headed to Week 9 they are 4-3 with as many questions as answers.
A look at the stud, duds and overall mess from M&T Bank Stadium.
DUD: Ben Johnson
This one starts at the top. None of the three phases were sharp and it certainly felt like a team the believed its four-game winning streak and didn't believe it could lose to a team playing without Lamar Jackson.
STUD: Montez Sweat
We're not suggesting the defensive lineman sends this game film for consideration to Canton. But he had seven tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and another quarterback hit, which made him the Bears' best player on the field.
DUD: Dennis Allen
After a triumphant win over his old New Orleans Saints last week, he deserves plenty of blame for this one. Huntley shredded the Bears' defense for 186 yards passing on only five incompletions, and then rushed eight times for 53 yards in his best Lamar impersonation.
DUD: Caleb Williams
Let's face it, he was outplayed by Tyler Huntley. He didn't throw a touchdown, tossed a game-changing interception from his own end zone, and couldn't get the Bears a touchdown to make it a one-score game from Baltimore's 3-yard line in the final minute. Against a defense that ranked 32nd in points allowed, the Bears scored one touchdown and failed to reach 20 points for the first time all season.
DUD: Colston Loveland
On a day without Cole Kmet in uniform he needed to produce, but had only three catches for 38 yards on five targets.