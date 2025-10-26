Ravens reveal official Lamar Jackson status vs. Bears
When the Chicago Bears try for their longest winning streak since 2018 Sunday in Baltimore against the Ravens, they'll do it without having to face two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.
Jackson, the Ravens' star quarterback, is officially out of this game after being listed on their inactives list. He will miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury.
Jackson's injury - and Baltimore's public handling of it - is drawing the attention of the NFL. Jackson practiced Friday, but didn't take reps with the first team and then was ruled out Saturday. The intentional confusion - forcing the Bears to prepare for both Jackson and No. 2 quarterback Tyler Huntley - could cost the Ravens a fine, suspensions and even the loss of draft picks.
Since 2018, Baltimore is 74-32 and averages 28.1 points with Jackson as its starting quarterback. Without him the Ravens are 4-12 and score only 15.4 per game. The Ravens are turning to Huntley, because with backup Cooper Rush replacing Jackson the last two games they scored a total of only 13 points.
As for the Bears, they will be without defensive back Tyrique Stevenson, tight end Cole Kmet and running back Roschon Johnson.
The injury to Kmet should create more opportunities for rookie Colston Loveland, who has been a disappointment so far.
The 4-2 Bears are looking for their fifth consecutive win while the 1-5 Ravens desperately try to save their season without their best player.