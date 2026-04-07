3 Blockbuster Trade Ideas to Bring Dexter Lawrence to the Chicago Bears

ESPN insider Adam Schefter dropped a bomb felt league-wide across the NFL world yesterday, announcing that Dexter Lawrence requested a trade out of New York after contract negotiations broke down with the Giants.

Unsurprisingly, a boatload of teams were immediately rumored to be interested in landing his services. I mean, who wouldn't want a game-wrecking defensive tackle in the prime of his career? The Bears could certainly use a player of his caliber.

Several teams have called the Giants about Star DT Dexter Lawrence, with some including the #Packers, #Bears, #Jaguars and #Bills. Per source, "A Quinnen Williams type trade to start a conversation". IF traded, Lawrence will be moved prior to the draft, but isn't expected to be… pic.twitter.com/KfhZARsbf7 — Easton Butler (@Easton__Butler) April 6, 2026

While some believe they shouldn't pull the trigger, others have already been factoring in a Dexter Lawrence trade into mock drafts for Chicago.

The important question yet to be answered is what type of compensation would it take to land the three-time Pro Bowler? He has been one of the league's most dominant interior linemen over the course of his career, but is coming off by far the worst statistical season of his career (he had a lone half-sack and eight quarterback hits in 2025). He will also require a new contract.

Despite the down production in 2025, it's safe to assume that the 28-year-old still has plenty of gas left in the tank. The down year will probably only make a move more tantalizing for teams willing to give him a new deal, as he will come at a discounted price.

Asked around the league and the general consensus appears to be that IF the Giants were willing to trade Dexter Lawrence the return would be in the range of late first-round pick to second-rounder. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 6, 2026

What type of offers could the Bears make to potentially lure New York?

Pick 25 for Lawrence straight up

This would make a lot of sense for both teams. The defensive tackle position is easily one of their most glaring remaining weaknesses after free agency, and it's long been a position that I've expected them to address through the first two rounds of the draft (even before they landed another second-round pick for DJ Moore).

The issue with drafting a defensive tackle at pick 25 is that I'm not sure any are quality values at that spot. I personally like the idea of them targeting Peter Woods if he's still on the board at pick 25, as he has one of the best ceilings among interior rushers in the class. However, he's tumbled down the draft board a bit, and some think he might fall all the way out of the first round. Those same fears exist for Lee Hunter and Kayden McDonald, who didn't move well at the combine and don't bring nearly as much juice as pass-rushers.

Those same question marks wouldn't exist with Lawrence. He's one of the most well-rounded defensive tackles in the league and a true game-changer from the moment he arrives at O'Hare. He might not be a perfect fit for Dennis Allen's scheme, but I think he'd happily make an exception.

Gervon Dexter and Pick 57 for Lawrence

This is my favorite move of the bunch. Dexter was the subject of trade conversations at the NFL Scouting Combine. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract, and it feels safe to assume that the front office and coaching staff don't see much of a future for him in Chicago.

With that said, he's still only 24 years old and is coming off a season where he had a respectable six sacks. Unfortunately, his run defense chops are far less respectable. If he held his own in that regard (or at least showed more than a handful of flashes per season there), then he wouldn't even be involved in this conversation. In fact, he would probably already have been re-signed if that were the case.

Personally, I'd hate this move if I were a Giants fan. Well, I'd grow to hate it, at least (because the average Giants fan would see Gervon Dexter's stats and think the move would be a wash). Dexter isn't close to the player that Lawrence is, but I could see the Bears tricking New York into pulling the trigger with an offer of this caliber.

Pick 60 and a 2026 Second-rounder

I honestly wouldn't be a big fan of this one. The 2027 NFL Draft looks primed to be absolutely loaded through the first 50 picks, and I'd hate to see them give up prime draft capital for someone that they're going to have to cough over a massive contract to.

The only good thing about the trade is that the Bears are going to be picking 64th in the second-round anyway, so it's not like they'd be able to land a top 50 player at that spot.

All jokes aside, this might look like a lot on paper (based on the fact that the reported compensation I mentioned above), but the Bears are already picking at the tail end of the second round this year. There is also reason to believe the arrow is only pointing up with Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams leading the ship. I believe this is the type of compensation necessary to get a deal done.