Worst-case scenario for Bears' defense may be developing
The 2025 NFL season has not gone at all according to plan for the Chicago Bears' defense. Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson was ruled out indefinitely in September and has yet to play a full game. Kyler Gordon and TJ Edwards have both spent much of the season on IR. Now, with a final showdown against Aaron Rodgers up next on Sunday, the Bears will be without all three of their starting linebackers.
But wait, it gets even worse! Brad Biggs, a longtime Bears beat reporter for the Chicago Tribune, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that showed Tremaine Edmunds listed on Injured Reserve on the Bears media website.
Bears injuries on defense reaching crisis level
This is an absolute disaster scenario for the Bears, just as they're getting ready to enter the hardest stretch of their schedule and fight for a playoff spot. They were set to get huge reinforcements on defense, too, as Jaylon Johnson was activated from IR, followed by Kyler Gordon. Now it looks like the Bears will swap one injured defensive leader for another. Not ideal for a team with its eyes set on the postseason.
However, the NFL is a 'next man up' league. No one on this team can afford to hang their head and wallow, not with Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to town on Sunday. This remains a winnable game for the Bears and would set them up nicely for an 8-3 record. At that point, they would likely need just two more wins through their final six games to punch their playoff ticket.
Rookie Ruben Hyppolite II and a mishmash of veteran backups will need to step up big time on Sunday and beyond to keep the Bears' season from going off the rails, especially Hyppolite. Bears general manager Ryan Poles spent a fourth-round pick on him, despite being graded as an undrafted free agent. If he can find success, he'll not only help the Bears earn a signature win over the Steelers but also prove that Poles was right to have faith in him.