Why the Chicago Bears still have something to prove entering Week 11
The Chicago Bears will enter Week 11's clash with the Minnesota Vikings with a 6-3 record and second place in the NFC North.
After winning yet another late-game thriller in Week 10 over the New York Giants, the Bears are proving almost every week that they can't be counted out until the final whistle blows, thanks in large part to the magic that quarterback Caleb Williams is creating.
"What he did (Sunday) in terms of evading the rush, that's a rare quality for most quarterbacks," said Bears coach Ben Johnson. "I don't know many others in the league that could've done it to the extent that he did yesterday."
Williams' ability to keep plays alive at the most critical moments late in games has given the Bears the kind of hope -- even when they're down multiple scores -- that hasn't existed for this franchise in decades.
MORE: Bears surge in NFC North standings after Week 10 win over Giants
"It's something that we certainly want to utilize," Johnson said of Williams' rushing ability. "It's not something that we want to necessarily feature each and every week, but when the opportunity presents itself, we have the ability to capitalize on it."
Caleb Williams' rushing ability put the final nail in Brian Daboll's coaching coffin on Sunday:
The Bears have become something of the NFL's cardiac kids. Three of Chicago's last four victories have been by five points or less. Both the Bengals (Week 9) and Giants (Week 10) games were up for grabs until Williams sealed the deal with heroics only he could produce.
Now, as the Vikings game looms in Week 11, Williams, Ben Johnson, and the rest of this team must prove once and for all that they are a legitimate playoff team that doesn't need breathtaking game-winners to advance in the standings.
"We want a team that will fight for all 60 minutes," Johnson said. "It's a group that believes in what we're doing as a coaching staff. They believe in what we have in the locker room. And that belief comes through each and every week right now. They understand that we're always in these games, and so we have a very resilient group. That's step No 1. And then where we've got to be better, we've got to start taking control of these games a little bit more. We've got to play cleaner football."
For Chicago to be taken seriously, they must win in a convincing fashion, and that starts inside the NFC North against a Vikings team on the road.
"We still haven't put that whole collective 60 minutes, three phases together yet," Johnson said. "We've seen glimpses of it throughout the season. I'm happy with the fact that we're winning games and we're finding the ways to win games, and the guys are believing in what we're doing. And yet we still have so far that we can still go and how much we can still accomplish as a whole team."