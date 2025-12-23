4 shocking Bears snubs from 2026 NFL Pro Bowl roster

The NFL finally revealed the rosters for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday, and it came as a bit of a letdown for the Chicago Bears. Several Bears players, including Caleb Williams, dominated in the fan voting portion, but did not make the final cut. In the end, just three Bears players will represent the team at this year's Pro Bowl games. Though they are 100% deserving of their spots, one can't help but feel that the exclusion of certain Bears is a huge oversight.

Who are the biggest Bears snubs from the Pro Bowl games? Let's start with the most obvious.

1. Nahshon Wright

How the NFL's leader in takeaways didn't earn a Pro Bowl nod is beyond me. Nahshon Wright has been electric this season, hauling in five interceptions and three fumble recoveries, many of which came in critical moments of the season. With four available cornerback slots, it defies common sense not to give one to Wright.

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

2. Darnell Wright

If I had a nickel for every Wright on the Chicago Bears who was robbed of a Pro Bowl spot this year, I'd have two nickels. Which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice. In his third NFL season, Wright has cemented himself as one of the NFL's elite right tackles, but he will not represent Chicago at the Pro Bowl games. As with the other Wright, this exclusion just doesn't sit right.

Darnell Wright sent Shemar Stewart to the afterlife on 4th and 1 and took a teammate with him at the end. pic.twitter.com/lBIqlekZGf — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 3, 2025

3. Tremaine Edmunds

I know he missed four games and that hurt his Pro Bowl case, but Edmunds has been having the best season of his career, and at one point was tied for second-most interceptions in the league despite playing linebacker. He's been the Bears' defensive general this year and appears to have realized his full potential in Dennis Allen's defense.

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

4. Caleb Williams

This may be an unpopular opinion, but Caleb "Iceman" Williams 100% deserved a spot in this year's Pro Bowl. He's been the linchpin in the operation that has taken the Bears from a dumpster fire and perennial loser to a true contender in just one season. Who would have thought that giving the former No. 1 overall pick a decent head coach would see him play like the generational quarterback he was always supposed to be!

Inserting Sam Darnold into the Pro Bowl over the NFL's most clutch QB this season is an egregious snub no matter how you slice it.

