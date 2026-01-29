What Pro Football Focus' Latest QB Rankings Really Say About Bears' Caleb Williams

For the first time in probably every living Chicago Bears fan's life, the team doesn't have a quarterback problem heading into the 2026 offseason. In fact, Pro Football Focus ranked Chicago No. 18 overall in its offseason QB-need rankings, a list where lower is better.

The Bears are firmly in the "excited for the future" tier beause of Caleb Williams.

This ranking matters. Remember: It's not a list of the NFL's best quarterbacks. Instead, it's an evaluation of how urgently each team needs to find one. Landing at No. 18 signals stability at the most important position in the sport.

PFF hasn't been shy about its criticism of Williams through his first two seasons in the NFL, particularly when it comes to his accuracy. But his growth in 2025 can't be ignored.

Specifically, Williams developed a much better pocket presence. It doesn't hurt that his offensive line was one of the best in the NFL in Year 2, but he improved in critical categories.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on against the Los Angeles Rams.

"Williams dramatically improved his sack avoidance in 2025, finishing with the third-best sack rate in the NFL," PFF wrote.

It's a huge step forward and a great sign for Caleb Williams' long-term outlook, even if he still had some struggles with accuracy in 2025.

"Even with a top-three play-caller and a top-three offensive line, Williams still ranked second-worst in the NFL with a 23.7% inaccurate throw rate," wrote PFF.

Yet, despite his flaws, Caleb Williams' arm talent and rare playmaking ability keep his arrow pointing way up. His ability to play outside of structure and make off-platform throws is unmatched in the NFL.

For Bears fans, the takeaway is simple: Chicago doesn't need to chase a quarterback solution anymore. And it's not just for 2026. Williams will be around for a long time, and as his development under Ben Johnson continues, there's a chance he'll be the first QB since Jim McMahon to raise a Lombardi Trophy in the city, too.