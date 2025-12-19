Are the Bears or Packers under more pressure in Saturday night's game?

The 10-4 Bears hold a half-game lead over the 9-3-1 Packers, and whoever comes out on top will be the leader in the NFC North clubhouse with two games to go. The stakes haven't been this high for a Bears/Packers clash in 12 years.

The Bears clinched the division with a win over Green Bay late in the 2018 season, but that game held little significance for the Packers in a lost season. You'd have to go back to the 2013 season finale (when Chris Conte established himself as a certifiable terrorist) to find a game where the stakes were this high for both teams.

While that game had more at stake, since the winner won the division and the loser went home, this has similar vibes in an absolutely loaded NFC. There will be one very good team on the outside looking in the conference this season, and whoever loses this game will put themselves in a precarious situation.

The importance of the matchup truly cannot be overstated.

It's safe to assume both teams are feeling a ton of pressure. The conversation regarding which team should be feeling the brunt of it is an interesting one, though. You could make a strong case for either team.

On one hand, the Packers beat the Bears at Lambeau Field two weeks ago. Getting swept by a division rival is a gut punch, and you know that's the last thing Halas Hall wants to experience on the cusp of the playoffs.

On that note, the pressure is also dialed up to an 11 for Caleb Williams based on the way the first game ended. He not only needs to have a great game, but he also needs to pick up where he left off against Cleveland. He needs to have a quick start. While Love also had one boneheaded turnover in the first matchup, it came in the first quarter, and the Bears didn't capitalize on it.

Even with Micah Parsons' injury (which will put more pressure on Green Bay's offense to carry the load) and Love's experience playing in big games, there will be more pressure on Williams.

On the other hand, the Bears entered this season with virtually no expectations. They have a first-year head coach and a second-year QB who endured a tumultuous rookie season. Absolutely no one expected them to be leading one of the league's most competitive divisions through 14 weeks.

The Packers, on the other hand, were considered Super Bowl favorites even before trading for Micah Parsons. It's easy to say that there is more pressure on them based on that perspective.

Likewise, the Packers are also a half-game behind in the standings. That wouldn't really matter in Week 5, but it means a lot in Week 15. They would need the Bears to lose both of their final two games and win out to grab the NFC North crown.

When it comes down to it, the debate regarding who has more at stake becomes a matter of perspective.

Regardless, there's no doubt about it; It's a must-win for both teams.