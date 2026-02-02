The Chicago Bears' 2025 season wasn't just a thriller for Bears fans. It was a league-wide source of entertainment, led by Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson, and at times made Chicago feel like America's city.

It's why CBS Sports recently ranked the Bears' 2025 turnaround as the fourth biggest storyline of the NFL season, thanks in part to that Williams and Johnson partnership.

"The Bears didn't reach quite the Patriots' heights, but Chicago's emergence under a new coach has plenty of parallels," CBS Sports wrote. "Ben Johnson infused 2024 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and the franchise as a whole with a new belief, one that showed up en route to an 11-win season that featured an NFL-record seven wins in which they trailed in the final two minutes of regulation."

The Bears' emergence under Johnson has fans feeling like the window for a Super Bowl run has finally opened. The rookie head coach was tasked with developing Williams and modernizing Chicago's offense, and he accomplished both with resounding success.

It all amounted to an NFC North title and a home playoff win. The Bears' postseason victory was their first since 2010.

Caleb Williams earned the nickname 'Iceman' along the way, thanks to his NFL record seven fourth-quarter comeback wins for a QB under 25. His most iconic moment came on a miraculous game-tying touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round, which CBS Sports suggested may have been the highlight of the 2025 season.

The Chicago Bears' 2025 success wasn't only because of Johnson and Williams, however. The offense rode one of the NFL's best rushing attacks, thanks to the incredible effort of the rebuilt offensive line. The defense led the league in turnovers, thanks to a bend-but-don't-break mentality under coordinator Dennis Allen.

Most importantly, Chicago Bears fans know they finally have their head coach and quarterback aligned while also sporting a roster that can compete -- right now -- for a Super Bowl title.

The 2025 season wasn't a fluke. It was just the beginning.