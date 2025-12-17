Did the Bears find something special in D'Marco Jackson?

The outlook for Chicago's linebacker room was looking bleak a few weeks ago. They were completely decimated ahead of their matchup against Pittsburgh, and they were relying on fourth-round selection Ruben Hypollite II and late-August waiver wire pickup D'Marco Jackson to make their first career starts.

Starting 'backer Tremaine Edmunds, who was in the midst of a Pro Bowl-caliber season, was actually placed on Injured Reserve ahead of the game. It was a worrisome situation to be in.

Then the game happened.

While Hyppolite failed to make the most of the moment (he got hurt in the first quarter and hasn't played since), Jackson took the opportunity and ran with it. He wore the green dot (which means he relayed the play calls to the rest of the defense) and led the team with 15 tackles.

He was consistently plugging running lanes and was all over the field for Chicago. It was an incredible performance for a player making his first career start. A convincing enough one to allow him to remain in the starting lineup (specifically over Noah Sewell) even with Sewell and TJ Edwards returning to the lineup in the first game against Green Bay.

Jackson continued to hold his own against the Eagles and Packers, but those performances paled in comparison to the Browns game. He imposed his will against Cleveland's depleted offense, finishing the game with seven tackles, two pass deflections, a sack, and an interception. He earned a game ball in the locker room (his second of the year, with the first coming in the Steelers game) and was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.

Your NFC Defensive Player of the Week 🫵



Congrats, @DMarcojackson20! — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 17, 2025

Nahshon Wright has been the biggest success story on the Bears' defense this season, and it's not difficult to see why that's the case. He's had a remarkable season in his own right after spending last year on the Vikings practice squad.

Still, that shouldn't take any attention away from what Jackson has done.

Nobody expected him to become a key contributor on the defensive side of the ball this season. He played a combined 73 snaps on defense over his first three seasons in New Orleans after being selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

However, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who was the Saints' head coach from when Jackson got drafted until midway through last season, clearly liked him enough to bring him to Chicago. That signing might not have moved the needle when it was announced, but it's paid huge dividends as it stands right now.

Even with the Bears opening Edmunds' 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve (he might be able to return for Saturday night's game against Green Bay), I'm not sure they'll be in a hurry to get Jackson off the field. Much like they've done with Jaylon Johnson, they'll be able to ease him back into the lineup as opposed to pushing him and risking re-injury.

Jackson should also retain a role in sub-packages when Edmunds' ramp-up period has passed. He's been that good.

The 27-year-old will be a free agent this offseason, but I could even see them bringing him back on a team-friendly deal (Unlike Wright, I don't think the sample size was large enough for him to break the bank) this offseason. In fact, that's a deal I would love to see them pull off.