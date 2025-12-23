As Bears ponder NFC 1-seed scenarios how is Ben Johnson not NFL Coach of the Year?

A year ago today the Chicago Bears had a nine-game losing streak and were without a head coach. Tell us again how there is a better candidate for NFL Coach of the Year than Ben Johnson.

Instead of digging up franchise records for longest losing streaks and putting together a list of coaching candidates, this Christmas the Bears and their fans are unwrapping ... playoff scenarios. And not just making the postseason, as that was accomplished with last weekend's thrilling comeback over the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bears will be in the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Next up? Winning the NFC North for the first time since 2018 and perhaps even being the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson said clinching a playoff spot is just the first step of what the team needs to accomplish the rest of the year.

"That was Step 1," Johnson said of making the playoffs. "Step 2 is we want to win this division, we want to have at least one home playoff game. And then Step 3 would be clinching the No. 1 seed. So, there’s a lot of things still out there to play for."

On Tuesday the NFL released the official Week 17 playoff scenarios. The Bears, who play at the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night, could be:

NFC North Champions

If they beat the 49ers or the Packers lose to the Ravens Saturday night at Lambeau Field. Chicago will also clinch the division if both teams tie.

No. 1 Seed in NFC Playoffs

If the Bears win their two remaining games and the Seattle Seahawks lose once.