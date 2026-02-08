Caleb Williams' Comments Highlight Why Ben Johnson's Coach of the Year Snub Stings
Ben Johnson didn't need the 2025 NFL Coach of the Year Award to validate what he did for the Chicago Bears this season. Still, Bears fans are justified in feeling like he deserved a few more than just one vote for the hardware.
What matters most, however, is how Bears players view Johnson. And there's no player opinion that matters as much as Caleb Williams' right now.
"He's been the catalyst for us," Williams said. "To be able to lead us, to be able to stand strong in tough moments and good moments, to be able to show emotion, be able to be who he is and be consistent with that and do what he said he was going to do. He's been everything that Chicago's needed as a coach.
"We're happy to have him. I'm happy to have him as my coach and what he's been able to do for me, it's been unparalleled. I'm excited about that. I'm excited that we're going to be together, I'm excited about our future, I'm excited about getting back here with him and growing more than I did this year and be able to have games and moments like this many times in our career."
Under Ben Johnson, the Bears did more than just improve. Chicago became a legitimate contender, as evidenced by their NFC North title and Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers.
Indeed, more work is needed. And the 2026 offseason will be critical to vault the Bears into the upper tier of Super Bowl contenders. Upgrades are expected on defense, particularly at edge rusher and the interior defensive line, as well as on offense, at left tackle.
But the most important boxes in the Chicago Bears' rebuild have been checked, with Johnson being one of them.
Coach of the Year awards tend to reward spikes. Johnson, while certainly providing one for the Bears, has done more than that. He's built a foundation that can finally help Ryan Poles achieve his goal of sustained success.
And that's bigger than any annual award.
