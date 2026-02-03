Ascending WR Coach Declines Chicago Bears Request to Interview For OC Job

The Bears have been shopping for a new offensive coordinator after Declan Doyle got poached by the Ravens. Some believed they would potentially look to promote from within, potentially a promotion of QB coach J.T. Barrett, but it appears they are looking to inject some outside influence into Halas Hall.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Bears would be interviewing Arizona Cardinals' passing game specialist Connor Senger for the position earlier this morning.

Interestingly, CBS insider Jonathan Jones also said that they were interested in Bengals WR coach Troy Walters, but he declined their request for an interview.

The Bears requested to interview Bengals WR coach Troy Walters for their offensive coordinator position but he declined, source tells @NFLonCBS. Walters, who's had multiple OC looks the last few years, will stay in Cincy with hopes to win with one of the best units in football pic.twitter.com/KgTtTTaXDw — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 3, 2026

Walters, who enjoyed an eight-year NFL career as a receiver (shocker) before moving to the coaching ranks, has been working with Cincinnati's receivers since 2020. It's the only job he's had since jumping to the pros after coaching at the college ranks. He has helped Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins develop into one of the league's premier WR duos.

I'm all for loyalty. I fully understand sticking with the group that you've built a connection with. He's a human, after all. Maybe he loves Cincinnati and doesn't want to move. Maybe he thinks the Bengals are on the cusp of another Super Bowl run.

However, I've got to say that I'm still a bit surprised by his decision to deny the interview request.

I know I'm biased, but I'm honestly surprised that a position coach wouldn't jump at the opportunity to learn under Ben Johnson. The Bears' head coach wasn't the sole reason that Declan Doyle was a highly coveted offensive coordinator candidate during this year's cycle, but you have to think that his reputation as one of the league's top offensive masterminds played a role in his fast rise.

As I mentioned before, the Bengals' receiving corps is one of the league's best. There's no doubt about that. However, you'd have to think that he wants to take the next step in his career at some point.

He obviously wouldn't call plays in Chicago, but it's difficult to imagine a better opportunity for a first-time offensive coordinator. However, he turned the job down, and they will now be looking for the next coach who wants to cash in on the opportunity.

If the first two candidates are any indication, it sure seems like they will be looking outside of the box to fill the role.