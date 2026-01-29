4 Potential Surprising Trade Candidates For the Chicago Bears This Offseason

The Bears have some dancing to do with the salary cap devil this offseason. According to OverTheCap, they're roughly $17 million above the cap right now. While that's not a great spot to be in, they are in much better shape than a few teams and have a significant amount of flexibility when it comes to some of their higher-placed contracts.

They'll obviously need to make some wiggle room if they want to make any moves in free agency this offseason.

While I think some contract restructuring is definitely in play, they have a few difficult decisions to make when it comes to some of their higher-paid veterans. That could lead to some surprising names being dealt.

Who are the most significant players to keep an eye on as potential trade chips?

1. DJ Moore

I've been outspoken in my stance that the Bears shouldn't move on from DJ Moore this offseason. I simply don't think they would get enough in return for him, as his value would be at an all-time low after a season in which he had a career low in catches (50) and yards (682). Considering any team that traded for him would take on his remaining contract (he is signed through 2029 and will make an average of $27.5 million over the next four years), I'd be surprised if they got more than a fifth-round pick in a straight-up trade. That's awful compensation for a player of his caliber.

With that said, if I had to pick one player I thought would be most likely to be traded this offseason, it would definitely be Moore. The Bears not only have two quality receivers in Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III under team control through the 2028 season (factoring in the option for Odunze's fifth-year option), but Colston Loveland also passed him up in the pecking order.

Most importantly, they would save $24.5 million against the cap if they trade him with a post-June 1st designation. That's significant for a team in need of cap relief.

2. Tremaine Edmunds

Before the season began, I didn't have a single doubt that Tremaine Edmunds was going to get cut this offseason. The Bears would save $15 million in cap space by letting him go, and he didn't come close to living up to his four-year, $72 million deal over the first three years of the pact. Then this season happened, and he finally started to live up to the contract. While he still occasionally displayed poor gap discipline, he showed a knack for making splash plays.

Edmunds is a player the Bears would ideally like to bring back, but the fact of the matter is, business decisions have to be made. $15 million is a lot of money for a player entering the final year of his deal who will all but certainly hit free agency this time next year. They're not going to throw another bag his way when they have a budding superstar quarterback on a soon-to-be-expiring rookie contract.

D'Marco Jackson played remarkably well in Edmunds place after he got hurt, and the team could opt to bring him back at a fraction of the price. If they'd be able to get a fifth- or sixth-round pick for Edmunds' services, I think they'd jump at that opportunity.

3. D'Andre Swift

D'Andre Swift has been one of the Bears' most consistent contributors on the offensive side of the ball over the past two seasons. He is coming off a career high in rushing yards (1087), rushing touchdowns (9), and yards from scrimmage (1386). He and Kyle Monangai formed one of the league's premier running back duos. However, he is now entering the final year of his three-year, $24 million contract, and Chicago would save roughly $7.5 million by getting him off the books this offseason.

While I could see them adding a year or two to his deal to provide some cap relief for this offseason, I don't think he's someone they'll want to commit to long-term. They won't want to be paying him big money after Williams' rookie contract is in the books.

The presence of Monangai (and the fact that they found him in the seventh round) is another factor that could point to a potential departure for Swift this offseason. Monangai was the 1B to Swift this offseason, but there's little doubt that he could hold his own if he had to take on a bigger workload. If they don't want to add any years to his current deal, then I could see a scenario where they flip Swift for a late-round pick and roll with Monangai + whoever they pair him with (probably a speedster) to form a new duo.

4. Cole Kmet

Again, this one would hurt. Cole Kmet is a player whom I truly hope can finish his career in Chicago. The Bears might have a certified superstar at tight end in Colston Loveland, but Kmet was still a valuable contributor on offense. He was more essential to the rushing attack than the passing game, but he still managed to haul in two of the biggest catches of the season. The first came when he put the final nail in the Eagles' coffin in Week 13, and the second came when he kept the game alive in the Divisional Round matchup against the Rams.

Why would they even consider trading Kmet away? As always, that conversation comes down to money. They would save roughly $8.5 million by getting him off the books for next season. Again, that's a hefty chunk of change for a team trying to navigate the salary cap waters. I'm hoping they would be able to restructure his contract to keep him around, but that's not a given.

I think Ben Johnson's affinity for two (and three) tight end sets gives Kmet the best chance to stick around out of everyone on this list. However, if push comes to shove and he doesn't agree to restructure his deal (which I also think would be unlikely), then there's a real chance they would flip him for a mid-to-late round pick this offseason.