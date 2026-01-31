Four Candidates to Replace Bears' Former OC Declan Doyle

Life moves pretty fast in the NFL. One week, your offensive coordinator declines to interview with a team one year removed from a Super Bowl title, and the next, that coordinator is gone. Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson lost a big name on his coaching staff on Friday afternoon as Declan Doyle accepted the offensive coordinator opening for the Baltimore Ravens

It's a big opportunity for the 29-year-old Doyle, who will now get to call plays on Sundays in an offense that is wholly of his making, and I wish him the best of luck. The good news for Chicago is that Ben Johnson, who is the architect of the Bears' offense, isn't going anywhere. This loss is substantial, but not a sea change moment.

Who will Johnson hire as his second offensive coordinator in as many years? There are four names that I believe will be strong candidates for the job, and one of them is already at Halas Hall. Let's take a look.

1. Tanner Engstrand

The Bears can quickly move to a new offensive coordinator, especially if Ben Johnson looks to replace Declan Doyle with an old friend. Engstrand spent five years in Detroit alongside Ben Johnson, three as the pass game coordinator. In 2025, Engstrand followed Aaron Glenn to the New York Jets with a promotion to offensive coordinator but was fired after one season.

Don't let his one-and-done year in New York fool you. Engstrand was scapegoated by an incompetent head coach and front office, along with several other assistants and coordinators. His familiarity with Ben Johnson's offense would be a huge asset for the Bears and would help make for a seamless transition in offensive coordinators. Additionally, unlike Doyle, Engstrand already has experience in the role.

John Jones-Imagn Images

2. Nate Scheelhaase

Multiple teams have already interviewed the Rams' pass game coordinator for open offensive coordinator roles and even head coaching jobs, and the Bears ought to now join them. Nate Scheelhaase became the architect of a deadly aerial assault in L.A. and helped make Matt Stafford a leading candidate for the 2025 MVP award.

After watching the work Scheelhaase did with Stafford, imagine what he could do with a budding young superstar quarterback like Caleb Williams. Not only would this be a big move for the Bears, but they would simultaneously weaken an NFC rival.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

3. Davis Webb

Denver's 31-year-old quarterbacks coach and offensive pass game coordinator is an up-and-comer in NFL coaching circles. Like Scheelhaase, Webb has fielded multiple offensive coordinator and head coach interviews this offseason. And, also like Scheelhaase, he would surely be intrigued by the prospect of working with Caleb Williams.

But would Webb really leave Sean Payton to join the Bears? Maybe not, but he did just see a coach two years younger than him pick up a plum job in Baltimore after only one season with Ben Johnson. If he views the Chicago offensive coordinator role as a springboard to bigger and better opportunities, it would be hard to turn it down.

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

4. J.T. Barrett

This one is a bit out of left field, but hear me out. Ben Johnson has already proven unafraid to swing for the fences with young, relatively unknown coaches, so why not turn to his own quarterbacks coach, J.T. Barrett? Barrett just turned 31 years old and has been with Ben Johnson since his first year as Detroit's offensive coordinator. Perhaps only Tanner Engstrand knows the ins and outs of Johnson's offense better, but Barrett has the advantage of already being in the building.

Additionally, Barrett is already familiar with Caleb Williams and has a good relationship with him. If Johnson wants a seamless transition from Doyle to the next offensive coordinator, Barrett would be his best choice. As for Barrett, one good season as Chicago's offensive coordinator could set him up for a meteoric rise up the NFL coaching ranks.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

