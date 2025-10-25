Banged-up Bears secondary plays big role in Week 8 prediction vs. Ravens
The Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 8 game could come down to which team's backups come up biggest.
For the Ravens, that could mean Tyler Huntley, who'd be in line to start for Lamar Jackson if the two-time MVP is unable to return from injury.
For the Bears, that means a cornerback group entirely comprised of backups.
Both Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson will miss Week 8; Jaylon Johnson remains out, as well.
That means backups Nashon Wright, Nick McCloud, and Josh Blackwell will be charged with preventing big plays from the likes of Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and DeAndre Hopkins.
Advantage, Ravens.
The Bears are riding a four-game winning streak into Week 8, while the Ravens sport an uncharacteristically terrible record (1-5). But don't let Baltimore's record fool you. At least, it won't fool coach Ben Johnson.
"Listen, it's a good team," Johnson said this week. "Their record really doesn't indicate what they are capable of doing. They can put up points in bunches and this defense is always, since (John) Harbaugh has been there, has always found a way to respond. So, even last year when they didn't start off hot they came back and they finished the season real strong. I know coming off a bye week here, they'll be fresh, they'll be rested, they'll be ripping and roaring, ready to go."
One key variable in Week 8 will be the return of former Bears first-round pick Roquan Smith to the Ravens' starting lineup. Baltimore's defense has faceplanted without him, and Johnson knows Smith's presence will make Chicago's challenge on offense signficiantly harder.
"He is fast; that's what stands out," Johnson said of Smith. "He diagnoses quickly: see ball, get ball, sideline to sideline. He's playing at a super high level, and I know they'll welcome him back on that defense."
It's difficult to imagine a Chicago Bears' defense that's fielding a collection of backup cornerbacks stopping Lamar Jackson, assuming the all-world QB plays.
I'm going to assume he will; I don't see how he misses a game as important to Baltimore's season as this one. If the Ravens lose, their year is over. It's just that simple.
With that in mind, I think the Bears' winning streak will end at four games, even if Sunday's matchup in Baltimore is a hard-fought battle.
Chicago's defense is just too banged up to keep up with Jackson, Derrick Henry, and the rest of the Ravens' offense.
Final Score: Ravens 31 Bears 24