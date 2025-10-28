Bears’ 2025 rookie class ravaged by injuries heading into Week 9
There were such high hopes surrounding the Chicago Bears' 2025 rookie class. How could there not be?
The Bears had four picks in the first two rounds, highlighted by skill players Colston Loveland (first round) and Luther Burden III (second round). Trench players Ozzy Trapilo and Shemar Turner were also added, and all four were expected to be big-time contributors as rookies.
However, entering Week 9, none of those first four picks have made a significant impact, and two -- Burden and Turner -- are dealing with injuries.
Turner suffered the most crushing blow. He tore his ACL against the Ravens and is lost for the season.
"I thought that when we made that transition to defensive end, it certainly coincided with our ability to stop the run at a higher clip," Ben Johnson said on Monday. "We thought he was part of the solution there for us. He looked somewhat natural to play that spot for a guy that hadn't done a ton of it. We were really excited to see what this next half of the season was going to look like as he continued to develop in that role.
"It's a shame that we're going to miss out on him. He has a physical presence and demeanor about him that you really appreciate. He plays the game the way we want really all three phases to play. He loves football and I know he'll attack this rehab the right way."
Burden, meanwhile, is in the NFL's concussion protocol.
Burden has 13 catches for 171 yards and one touchdown. He only has two catches over the team's last eight quarters.
The healthy Bears rookies aren't doing much, either.
Loveland only has 11 catches for 116 yards. He has yet to score his first pro touchdown. He was expected to make a bigger contribution in Week 8 with Cole Kmet out with injury, but he totaled only three catches for 38 yards.
Trapilo, meanwhile, has been relegated to swing tackle duties.