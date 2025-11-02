Bears could have one of the most puzzling roles at 2025 NFL trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is always a wild time. Some teams become buyers while others sell off players for future draft assets.
The 2025 NFL trade deadline will arrive on Tuesday, November 4, making Week 9's slate of action a critical factor in how every team in the league views itself in the trade market.
The Chicago Bears enter Week 9's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a still-relevant 4-3 record. A fifth win on Sunday will keep hope for a 2025 playoff berth alive, and, potentially, turn GM Ryan Poles into an aggressive buyer over the next few days.
However, if the Bears fall to 4-4 and lose to a Bengals team that they should very easily defeat? Then all bets are off.
It's why Pro Football Focus's projection of the Bears being a buyer and a seller at the trade deadline makes sense.
"The Bears are one of the few teams with the potential to both buy and sell at the deadline — and what makes their situation unique is that both moves could come at the same position," PFF's Josh Liskiewitz wrote. "Receiver DJ Moore has seen a steep decline in production this season, with just 38 targets through seven games after totaling 289 over the previous two years with the club. Seemingly not part of rookie head coach Ben Johnson’s long-term plans, Moore’s $24.9 million cap hit makes him a realistic trade candidate.
"If the Bears do move Moore, they’ll need to find a capable replacement, and the market has options. During Ben Johnson’s time as Detroit’s offensive coordinator, the Lions’ 2023 offense was among the league’s best, but it reached another level in 2024 with the emergence of game-breaker Jameson Williams. As mentioned, several teams are likely to pursue Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed. Still, a few landing spots would make more sense than Chicago, where his vertical speed could immediately reshape the passing attack."
Pro Football Focus continues a theory that many in football media have speculated about: Will the Bears trade DJ Moore?
If the right offer presents itself, Poles won't hesitate to deal Moore, who he rewarded with a massive four-year, $110 million contract a year ago.
Moore is off to a slow start in Ben Johnson's offense, totaling just 26 catches for 331 yards and one touchdown through seven games. He's on pace to finish 2025 with 804 receiving yards, which would mark the second consecutive season that he's fallen short of 1,000 yards and would be the second-lowest single-season receiving total of his career.
Where I think PFF misses the mark, however, is what the Chicago Bears would target in a deal for Moore. It wouldn't be another wideout; they have Moore's replacement waiting to be unleashed in rookie Luther Burden III.
Instead, there's no doubt Chicago would look to acquire an edge rusher who could add more juice to the pass rush.
Here's the problem: pass rushers like that usually don't find their way to the trade market. Even the worst teams in the NFL will hold onto a quality edge rusher if they have one. And if somehow a sack artist did hit the trade block? It would take a lot more than DJ Moore to land him.