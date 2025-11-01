Where Ryan Poles has real chance to correct huge roster mistake
The lack of Bear foresight at the running back position by Ryan Poles and also coach Ben Johnson comes home to roost Sunday in Cincinnati.
With other backs capable of toting the load and available for trade, they settled on a group lacking punch, depth and experience when they chose the 53-man roster.
They had to elevate Brittain Brown from the practice squad by standard elevation on Saturday because their only healthy running backs are seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai and veteran Travis Homer, who has 89 carries in seven seasons and just got off of injured reserve himself. He has six rushing attempts since 2022.
Brown was picked up during training camp and cut, then brought back on the practice squad after averaging 3.4 yards a carry in preseason with 29 attempts for 100 yards.
A lack of experience
When the season began, they had decided veteran D'Andre Swift's experience was sufficient. Homer obviously lacked it as a ball carrier and has had only six rushing attempts in Chicago in three seasons.
Backup Roschon Johnson had experience, if 136 attempts in two years counts as sufficient, but throughout his career has had issues with nagging injuries and again has one so he is out.
They counted on Monangai in the mix as a seventh-rounder from Rutgers, and although he shows promise he is hardly a proven commodity.
This was one area of need coming into the season that they didn't address with a trade or signing, and now they're in a situation where one injury on Sunday could leave a real mess.
The running back needs to pass block well and Monangai's ability here is already in question. Using Brown to do this would be inviting trouble.
Homer is said by Bears coaches to be able to do it well, but hasn't really had to prove this in games since joining the team.
Poor DJ Moore
Once again, it appears likely they'll have to turn to wide receiver DJ Moore to be a running back at times. While it at least lets Moore get the ball in his hands—they don't really let their best wide receiver do it often as he's targeted only a little over five times a game—he isn't much of an option running out of the backfield. Moore averages 3.4 yards per rush in this experiment by Ben Johnson.
There are very few healthy free agent options and almost none at an age when they could be counted on for more than a couple of carries a game and a pulled hamstring. Jamaal Williams is one they have had him to Halas Hall for a look but have resisted adding him, and he is long of tooth.
The trade market for backs reportedly includes Breece Hall and with the Jets' season lost his departure would seem imminent because he's a free agent next year. Hall would be a valued Bears asset and worthwhile acquisition depending on the price.
“There might’ve been a point this summer where he’d have gone for a fourth-rounder, but, at this point, even on an expiring deal, it’ll take a Day 2 pick to pry him from the Jets," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said. Breer doesn't report or speculate on the Bears being in the mix for Hall, but they should if they know what's good for them.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports the asking price a third-rounder. It's worth a shot considering Poles never knows what to do with a third-round pick, anyway.
He's averaging 5.0 yards a carry, a figure inflated by being in a backfield with a running quarterback. His career average is 4.6 and he's averaging a very solid 8.5 yards a catch.
At 217 pounds, his size would let him complement Swift when he does return. Ben Johnson used he word "chronic" to describe the injury Swift has, and with the Bears' record for soft tissue injuries this year, don't count on him at full speed again for a few weeks.
There is always the coming draft to add running backs and maybe they see potential in Notre Dame's two running backs or some other college players, but that is for next year.
Need is now
This position is too important to leave it to undrafted or waiver wire castoffs whenever there is an injury to a starter and adding some dependable veteran depth would definitely not hurt. They could stand to upgrade at the position now with a veteran and next draft with a rookie sensation
The other big Bears need from the trade market is a pass rusher but good luck with finding someone of value to make a reasonable offer. Those available are overvalued at this position and the Bears could have a solution in their own Austin Booker starting this game, anyway.
Bringing in Hall and giving up a pick from not too early in the draft would be a sound option at this point and would keep the Bears from scrounging around for a ball carrier from their practice squad on game day the way they're doing this week.
It’s obviously too late to trade for Hall so he can help against the Bengals but running back is one position where players tend to contribute fastest and he could be ready to go against the Giants next week at Soldier Field.
