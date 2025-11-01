Gigantic NFL fine for Ravens hit on Bears' Olamide Zaccheaus
The NFL found something the officials didn't see in Sunday's Bears-Baltimore Ravens game.
Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey got away unpenalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit in the open field on Bears wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus.
The league, though, has fined Humphrey a whopping $46,371 for making the blow to Zaccheaus' head. It matched the second-biggest fine given out this season for something that occurred in a game. The largest fine was $57,222 for Jalen Carter when he spit in Dak Prescott in Week 1.
The amount is the standard the league put down for impermissible use of the helmet/launching on a second offense. Humphrey was fined earlier this season for a facemask violation.
The play occurred midway through the fourth quarter when Zaccheaus caught a 4-yard pass near the sideline in the open field with the Bears trailing 23-13. Humphrey closed in, helmet lowered and Zaccheaus' head snapped back as it appeared the crown of his helmet made contact with Zaccheaus' chin area or lower facemask.
No penalty was called by referee Shawn Smith's crew.
A penalty at the time would have given the Bears the ball at the Ravens 49. They did get a first down and moved into Baltimore territory after the play to kick a field goal and close within 23-16.
More Chicago Bears News
