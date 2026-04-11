Bears Could Sign 8.5-Sack EDGE Who Can Take Pressure off Odeyingbo, Draft Pick

Edge rusher is one of the defensive positions the Chicago Bears are expected to add to during the 2026 NFL Draft later this month, as the team has not adequately addressed the position so far this offseason.

But that should not be the only move Chicago makes at edge rusher. After all, depending on a rookie to make the kind of sizeable impact the Bears need in Year 1 is asking too much.

Maybe it happens, but there's a better chance it doesn't and that would leave the Bears depending heavily on Dayo Odeyingbo, who is about as uncertain as a rookie this season after struggling to get the quarterback before tearing his Achilles in 2025.

Luckily, there is a talented edge rusher still available in free agency who played for the Dallas Cowboys last season.

Bears named landing spot for Jadeveon Clowney

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Pro Football and Sports Network's Alex Kennedy has pegged the Bears as a possible landing spot for former Cowboys edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney thanks to Chicago's need at the position.

"Though Clowney missed a few games due to injury and stepped into more of a rotational role for Dallas, he ranked No. 15 in pass-rush win rate among edge rushers at 16.7%," Kennedy said. "He’ll likely sign onto another one-year deal, but he’s still a quality pass rusher entering Year 13 of his NFL career. He’s an attractive option for a contender looking for pass-rush help."

"Potential Landing Spots: Patriots, Bears, Eagles," Kennedy concluded.

Clowney was the Cowboys' sacks leader last season, but the team has so far opted not to bring him back because of the notion he isn't a fit in the team's new 3-4 defense, something Clowney has pushed back on.

"Ain't no scheme I can't play in, 3-4 to 4-3, to whatever down scheme that you had. I think I've proved that I can play in them all, and not just play in them, but also dominate in them schemes and do my job at a high level. So like I said, it don't matter where I end up, where I play at. Just know I'm coming to show you again and prove people wrong again.," Clowney said.

Should Bears sign Jadeveon Clowney?

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

At this point, just about anyone with a pulse would be welcomed in Chicago, but especially someone like Clowney, who had 8.5 sacks and 40 pressures in 13 games last season. Clowney ranked15th among edge rushers in Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade.

By the way, Clowney, who is also a fairly solid run defender, would have ranked second on the Bears in sacks last season despite missing four games.

Clowney's injury history is a concern, but beggars can't be choosers and this is where the Bears are at right now. Not to mention, he's only going to sign a one-year deal, so there's no long-term risk here.

Chicago doesn't need Clowney for every snap, either, so keeping him healthy will be a bit easier. The former No. 1 overall pick can rotate with guys like Odeyingbo, Booker and whoever the Bears draft later this month.

Most importantly, Clowney makes the Bears less reliant on the aforementioned rookie and the wild card that is Odeyingbo. It isn't the big, sexy splash Bears fans might want, but signing Clowney gets the job done and moves Chicago in the right direction.