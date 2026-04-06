Bears Linked to 30.5-Sack Texas Edge Rusher Flying Under the Radar Ahead of NFL Draft

The question isn't if the Chicago Bears are going to add an edge rusher the rest of this offseason, but rather, how many?

We know the Bears need at least one, as the team's options across from Montez Sweat are seriously lacking.

But it's possible Chicago could add multiple, and those additions could come via free agency, the 2026 NFL Draft, or both. A trade, while less likely, also remains a possibility.

When it comes to the draft, we could definitely see Chicago using its first-round pick on an edge rusher, depending on how the board falls.

We would then look for general manager Ryan Poles to add another on Day 2 or 3.

Bears linked to Texas edge rusher

Texas Longhorns edge Trey Moore. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the eyes of Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI, Texas edge rusher Trey Moore is a developmental prospect Chicago could target should Poles take the aforementioned approach.

"The Chicago Bears may draft multiple pass rushers. Texas' Trey Moore is flying slightly under the radar," Melo wrote.

"The former Longhorns standout was better at the NFL Combine than given national credit for, leaping a 38.5-inch vertical and 10-foot broad jump. Moore is a 46-game starter who had 22 sacks in two seasons at UTSA (2022-23) before playing a rotational role at Texas," Melo added.

Moore, who could play both inside and outside linebacker at the next level, impressed enough at the NFL Scouting Combine to earn the ninth-best Athleticism Score among edge rushers, according to Next Gen Stats.

Along with the scores Melo mentioned, Moore showed impressive speed with a 4.54 40-yard dash, so he has no shortage of athleticism.

Over five collegiate seasons, Moore posted 30.5 sacks, 50 tackles for loss, one interception, 13 passes defensed and five forced fumbles.

Moore spent three years at UTSA, where he posted 22 of those sacks and 35.5 of the tackles for loss. After transferring to Texas and taking on a smaller role, Moore was still productive with 8.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss in those two seasons.

Trey Moore scouting report

Texas defensive lineman Trey Moore. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Like Melo, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com is pretty high on Moore:

"Moore is a highly productive, 46-game starter with flexible NFL positioning," Zierlein said. "He’s undersized and lacks NFL length as an edge defender, but he’s a skilled, instinctive rusher with a robust set of approaches. He won’t burn the edges with pure speed but he compensates for that with a deep bag of moves.

"In limited snaps, Moore showed potential at off-ball linebacker, but questions persist about his pursuit speed and ability to cover in the NFL. Some teams might label him a 'tweener,' but I see a versatile prospect whose competitiveness and feel for the game should allow him to translate no matter the position he plays."

Moore figures to get picked at some point on Day 3. The Bears have three picks on that day, with one in the fourth and two in the seventh, and it's conceivable Chicago will add more via trades during the draft.