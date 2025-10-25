Bears’ defense gets major boost ahead of Week 8 showdown vs. Ravens
Just when it seemed like the Chicago Bears' defense was doomed in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped a bomb on Saturday.
Two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss Sunday's contest as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
Tyler Huntley will start in his place.
This is just the news the Bears' defense needed, especially with all three starting cornerbacks out win injury in Week 8.
Kyler Gordon is dealing with a groin and calf injury, Tyrique Stevenson is nursing a shoulder, and Jaylon Johnson continues to rehab from core muscle surgery.
As a result, there was very real concern that a healthy Jackson would shred the Bears' defense.
Indeed, Jackson's absence will make the Ravens' offense more controllable, but Huntley isn't a terrible quarterback. He can do enough damage with his arm and legs to keep Baltimore in the game.
And, remember: There's still that Derrick Henry guy.
After four straight games in which Henry ran for 50 or fewer yards, he returned to form two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Rams, when he totaled 24 carries for 122 yards, albeit in a 17-3 loss.
Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen addressed the challenge Henry poses.
“I think the No. 1 coaching point is how many hats can we get around the ball," Allen said this week. "If we’re expecting one guy to get the ball on the ground all the time, that’s a tough proposition when you’re talking about this guy. You gotta be able to hit him, you gotta be able to wrap up. Essentially, you gotta be able to take his pistons away and take his legs away from him, in terms of his ability to drive through contact. I think more important than anything else, it’s like, how many hats can we get to the ball? I think that will be critical.”
Allen can filter his focus down to Henry now that Jackson is out, which should help keep the future Hall of Famer contained.
“I’ve been on the sideline and watching that guy stiff-arm everybody into the dirt," safety Kevin Byard III said of Henry. "He’s a future Hall of Famer. Really good friend of his. But yeah, it’s gonna be a challenge, it’s gonna be my first time since — people don’t know this, but I actually played against him in college my senior year, but it’s my first time actually going up against him in the league, so I’m excited for that and try to avoid that stiff arm.”