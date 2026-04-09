Bears' Dexter Lawrence Trade Hopes See Boost With Giants' Contract Stance

If the Chicago Bears are hoping to trade for New York Giants star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, Big Blue's stance on giving Lawrence more money is great news.

Lawrence has reportedly requested a trade from the Giants as the two sides remain in a standoff over his contract. Lawrence signed a monster extension in 2023 and still has two years left, but he is looking for a bigger deal since things have shifted in the market.

That shift has led to Lawrence now being ranked 11th among players at his position in terms of annual average and he clearly believes that does not reflect his value. Despite that belief, it's crystal clear the Giants think otherwise.

Giants' stance on Dexter Lawrence's contract

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to The Athletic's Dan Duggan, the Giants aren't at all keen on giving Lawrence the pay raise he's looking for.

"The Giants understandably have no interest in giving Lawrence more money," Duggan writes. "Ideally, the Giants will play out the final two years of the existing deal, which will pay Lawrence $20 million this year and $22 million in 2027."

Duggan goes on to say that Lawrence's reason for a new deal is due to the fact that there are players who have accomplished less than him making more money, like the New England Patriots' Milton Williams and the Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Davis.

Why Giants don't want to pay up

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lawrence has been an elite defensive lineman during his career, as evidenced by his three Pro Bowl nods from 2022-24.

However, Lawrence's production took a big step back in 2025, with the Giants star going from nine sacks in 2024 to 0.5. He also saw his Pro Football Focus run defense grade take a dive from north of 80 in the three years prior to 57.0 in 2025.

On top of the fear over a potential decline for the 28-year-old, who will turn 29 in November, there were rumblings about poor work ethic and Lawrence not being in good shape, per SNY's Connor Hughes.

In the same breath as all of that, New York needs Lawrence. He is still the anchor of its defense and losing him would leave the team with an even shorter group upfront than it already has.

That would seem to give Lawrence plenty of leverage, but there's also the fact that players very rarely sit out an entire season over a contract dispute, so it's really a matter of when, not if, Lawrence gives in and plays on his current deal if he decides to hold out throughout the offseason.

Should the Bears trade for Lawrence?

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The answer to this question is a resounding yes.

Sure, there is risk involved with the negatives we mentioned about Lawrence from last season and with the heaping pile of money the Bears would have to give him in a new extension, but it's possible Lawrence just needs a change of scenery from the constant losing he has experienced in New York

Lawrence is just what the doctor ordered for Chicago's defense. He has been an elite run defender throughout his career and, as we've touched on several times, the Bears sported one of the worst run defenses in the NFL last season.

The former second-team All-Pro has also been an elite interior pass-rusher before and we know Chicago needs more firepower in that area, also. Even with him tallying just 0.5 sacks in 2025, he still tallied 34 pressures and finished 19th in pass-rush win rate.

The Bears are in an all-in position after winning the NFC North and a playoff game in Caleb Williams' second season. This is exactly the right time to go for it while Williams is still cheap, and a Lawrence trade is every bit of the all-in move the Bears need to make.