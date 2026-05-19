Caleb Williams' History Against Each Team on the Bears' 2026 Schedule

Ever since the release of the Chicago Bears' 2026 schedule, much ado has been made about how tough it will be for the Bears to repeat their success from a year ago. Based on winning percentage from the 2025 season, it's the hardest schedule in the NFL, and Caleb Williams faces some brutal QB matchups along the way. If Williams is going to prove that he's Chicago's franchise quarterback, it's going to take a Herculean effort.

There are several teams on the Beras' schedule that Williams has either never faced or never beaten, which adds to the pressure of this season, but some against whom he's had little trouble in the past. Let's run through Chicago's 2026 schedule and examine Williams' history against each opponent.

Week 1 at Carolina Panthers: 1-0

While Williams has already played against and beaten the Carolina Panthers, that was two years ago, and Andy Dalton was the starter due to Bryce Young's benching early in the 2024 season. That adds a layer of intrigue to this game, with two former first-overall picks dueling each other. Even better, Young and Williams' careers are linked thanks to Carolina's trade with the Bears for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Carolina selected Young and sent Chicago what ended up being the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, which Chicago used to select Williams.

Weeks 2 and 18 vs Minnesota Vikings: 1-3

Williams has largely struggled against the Vikings so far, with his only win coming last year on a walk-off field goal that was sprung by a long kickoff return. He'll need to be much better against Brian Flores' brutal defensive schemes if he wants to pull to .500 against Minnesota by the end of the year.

Week 3 vs Philadelphia Eagles: 1-0

The Bears may have notched a statement win over the Eagles last year, but Williams struggled mightily in his lone game against the 2024 Super Bowl champions. He completed less than 50% of his passes and threw just one touchdown to one interception. In fact, it was after this game that Ben Johnson called out the Bears' passing attack, saying, "We're winning in spite of our passing game."

While that message was meant for the entire offense, Williams did need to get much better after that game, and he did. The hope is that improvement will continue through the offseason and carry into 2026.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams celebrates after a game against the Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Week 4 vs New York Jets: New Opponent

The Jets will be a new opponent for Williams, and based on their record last year, I don't think he'll have much trouble in this matchup. The Jets added some nice pieces to their roster in the 2026 NFL draft, but they're not ready for an offense led by Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson.

Weeks 5 and 16 at Green Bay Packers: 3-2

The only NFC North rival against whom Williams has had consistent success is, somewhat ironically, the Green Bay Packers. He's 3-2 against Green Bay, and every single game was an instant classic, but 2026 could see the best games yet in this rivalry.

Williams has very nearly swept the Packers in each of his first two seasons. If he can finally get it done in 2026, not only will it be Chicago's first sweep of Green Bay since 2007, but the sweep would be complete on Christmas Day. I can't think of a better Christmas gift for Bears fans than a historic win over their ancient foe.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams rolls out during the NFC Wild Card game. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Week 6 at Atlanta Falcons: New Opponent

Another new opponent for Williams is the Atlanta Falcons, a puzzling team to project for 2026. They have enough skill pieces to be a playoff contender, especially in a weak division, but can third-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr develop into a starting-caliber quarterback? This quarterback duel should determine the winner of this one, and right now that's likely to be the Bears.

Week 7 vs New England Patriots: 0-1

Williams last faced the Patriots in his rookie season at the start of Chicago's unraveling that led to the mid-season firing of Matt Eberflus. The Patriots, led by Drake Maye, dominated Williams and the Bears in that matchup, but their game in 2026 is going to be appointment viewing after both quarterbacks experienced breakout seasons in 2025.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams with the ball against the New England Patriots. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Week 8 at Seattle Seahawks: New Opponent

This Bears-Seahawks game would have been the perfect season opener, but it's slated for Week 8, instead. Regardless, this is going to be a critical test for Williams. If he can beat the defending champions in their own stadium in a primetime slot (and look better than he did when the Bears beat the defending champions on the road last year), it's going to be very difficult for the haters to continue cracking jokes about the Bears' quarterback.

Week 9 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: New Opponent

Baker Mayfield's resurgence in Tampa Bay has been a nice story, but in this matchup of former first-overall quarterbacks, I think Williams is going to emerge as the clear victor. He hasn't faced Tampa Bay before, but I don't think he needs to worry too much about this one.

Week 11 vs New Orleans Saints: 1-0

Like the Eagles game last year, the Bears soundly defeated New Orleans in 2025, but Williams had one of his worst games of the year. They draw the Saints at home again in 2026, and Williams must be significantly better against a team that has no right to give Chicago trouble.

Weeks 12 and 17 at Detroit Lions: 0-4

After two years, Williams is still looking for his first win against the Detroit Lions, and his first attempt in 2026 will be a Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field. He's actually played some of his best football against the Lions, averaging a 96.8 passer rating against Detroit while racking up 1,009 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and just two interceptions in four games. As long as the defense doesn't give up 52 points again, I like Williams' chances of splitting the season series.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams passes the ball against the Detroit Lions. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Week 13 vs Jacksonville Jaguars: 1-0

Williams last faced the Jaguars in his rookie season in what was arguably his best game yet at the time, putting up four touchdowns and a 124.4 passer rating at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. This time, the game will be in Chicago, and both teams are coming off of impressive 2025 campaigns. In a duel of former first-overall quarterbacks, there should be plenty of fireworks and a potential Super Bowl preview.

Week 14 at Miami Dolphins: New Opponent

Williams has never faced the Dolphins before, and 2026 is the perfect time for his first matchup. The Dolphins are at the very start of a hard reset of the roster, and it would surprise me if they win more than three games in 2026. You never want to count your chickens before they hatch, but this should be an easy win for the Bears.

Week 15 at Buffalo Bills: New Opponent

Chicago's Week 15 matchup with the Bills, Williams' first game against Buffalo, may be their hardest test of the season. The Bills are going all-in on winning a Super Bowl with Josh Allen and have added some strong pieces around him, including former Bears receiver D.J. Moore. Expect to see Williams and Allen trading jaw-dropping throws throughout this game, like two heavyweight boxers exchanging haymakers in the center of the ring.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams calls the snap count during a Divisional game. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images