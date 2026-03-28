The draft is conducted in public and is unlike most mock drafts because there are actually interested parties trying to steal away prize prospects before a team can lay claim.

A team late in the round can expect slim pickings at specific positions should they stay put and select. The fortunate team is the one picking someone who plays a position less highly sought. Then again, if it's a position less sought then it's probably not a player who's going in Round 1.

GM Ryan Poles will have to address needs at safety , defensive line, center and even linebacker. Then there are depth needs. And don't forget left tackle. Even though they've signed Braxton Jones and acquired free agent help, they could always select a player here if a top one fell to them. Perhaps this is what they were studying when they were at Alabama and observing massive left tackle Kadyn Proctor earlier this week.

All the while, there are those lurking ahead of them and even directly behind to keep an eye on because they could be looking for the same position and even the same player.

Ryan Poles (to the right with AGM Jeff King) watching Ty Simpson throw in Tuscaloosa. The Bears GM is the only general manager in attendance at Alabama’s pro day. pic.twitter.com/WHyQx4XvCs — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) March 25, 2026

Here are the teams picking near the Bears who can cause the most trouble for their plans in this draft, first round or otherwise.

High Danger

Detroit Lions

In Round 1, the Lions need another tackle. Larry Borom isn't someone who is going to address their left tackle spot after they parted ways with Taylor Decker. He's a swing tackle at best. They're also looking for an edge player to balance out the defensive line as a complement to Aidan Hutchinson. As stated, the Bears would only be worrying about tackle if it's a player who fell to them, but a defensive end might be of interest to both teams. The Bears are eight picks later at No. 25 and at Detroit's mercy for the same positions.

The Detroit Lions are interested in drafting Utah tight end Dallen Bentley per @AryePulliNFL 🦁



Bentley measured in at 6’4, 253 LBS and ran a 4.62 second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. https://t.co/nkM3yXS2a3 pic.twitter.com/FLWdyPY2Oi — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) March 22, 2026

Minnesota Vikings

The Bears could encounter trouble from Minnesota early because both need safety help. If Oregon's Dillon Thieneman or Emmanuel McNeil-Warren remain undrafted at No. 18, or if top safety Caleb Downs falls, the Vikings would be set to take a player who otherwise could be needed to start in Jaquan Brisker's old spot. Harrison Smith finally got old. Minnesota has defensive tackle needs after cutting Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. Any way you put it, the Bears' division rival stands to be a team they must worry about in this draft. The same team will be there selecting ahead of them on Day 2. It's not until the Bears' 129th pick in Round 4 where they wouldn't have to worry about the Vikings looking or the same player, because they traded away that pick.

Minnesota officials have submitted a bid to host the 2028 NFL Draft in downtown Minneapolis. https://t.co/bKCoPeNwK1 pic.twitter.com/ZP2WN2iMGT — Bring Me The News (@bringmethenews) March 25, 2026



The Eagles' formidable defensive line group requires fortification. It's strong again, but depth is necessary. They could have used it last year. This can be in direct conflict with the Bears in Rounds 1 and 2, when they pick two spots ahead of Chicago at No. 23 and No. 55. What the Eagles really need most, though, are offensive linemen and a tight end, according to ESPN's Tim McManus .



"The return of Dallas Goedert puts a Band-Aid on the tight end position, but Philadelphia needs a long-term solution," McManus wrote.

With Edge, SS & O-Line being the Eagles biggest needs in this year’s draft, would you rather draft EMW in first round or draft a high value offensive line man (Blake miller & Loane) and still have the chance to draft AJ Haulcy, & one of the top 8 Edges in the draft ? pic.twitter.com/o1NwzjYfx7 — 𝗘𝗮𝗴𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗺 🦅 (@EaglesScoutRoom) March 24, 2026

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers need defensive line help, just like the Bears. Because Cade Mays went to Detroit in free agency, they're going to be looking for a center in the later rounds since no centers are getting mocked before the late second round.

Dallas Cowboys

Maybe more than any team, the Cowboys look capable of ruining the Bears' Round 1 draft plans on defense. That's because the Cowboys need any position possible on defense after they had the NFL's worst pass defense and gave up more points than any team. Even after getting Green Bay's Rashan Gary, they need edge help. They need safeties and cornerbacks, and even could be interested in the same linebackers in later rounds who could interest the Bears.

"Dallas has one of the more talented offenses in the game,” SI.com's Matt Verderame wrote regarding Dallas attempts to improve its defense. “CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are an elite combination, and Dak Prescott is always a top-10 quarterback. If the Cowboys can improve behind new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, they’re in business. That aforementioned defense is a rough group, and trading Osa Odighizuwa won’t help matters. While newcomers Rashan Gary and Jalen Thompson are nice pieces, Parker will need to work some magic.”

.@1053SS and @rjchoppy took their turns blasting Pro Football Focus's latest mock draft, which included the #DallasCowboys' trading picks No. 12 and 20 for the No. 3 overall pick/RB Jeremiyah Love:



"This is ludacris..." pic.twitter.com/9STdo7tz5q — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) March 24, 2026

Moderate Danger

Pittsburgh Steelers

The needs SI's Gilberto Manzano cites for the Steelers are nothing the Bears should need to worry about except at one position, but that one could be an actual problem when Pittsburgh selects at No. 21. The Steelers also need a safety and one of the top three in Round 1 would not be out of the question. It's just that several other needs are more pressing, like quarterback, guard and cornerback.

Is free safety or slot cornerback the bigger #Steelers draft need?@CarterCritiques and I discuss.https://t.co/zE7GcSoUQ3 — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) March 17, 2026

Buffalo Bills

Sure, the Bills pick one spot after the Bears at No. 26, but high among their needs are defensive linemen at both positions as well as a cornerback. While they could also use a wide receiver complement to DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir, they have a new defensive coordinator in Jim Leonhard and stopping teams has been their Achilles heel in the playoffs. It's the main reason Josh Allen hasn't been in a Super Bowl. They could be one of the teams who want to trade up in front of the Bears if they've targeted a pass rusher or defensive tackle. Moving up a few spots won't hurt them much in draft capital either.

The Bills are loading up on DB, with Leonard hand picking his players to mix in with Hairston, Benford, and Bishop



Gardner-Johnson, Alford, and Stone tightens up a unit that needed it



Draft a safety and go sign a vet CB to hopefully pair with Dorian Strong behind the starters — Kevin Massare (@KevinMassare) March 13, 2026

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers need defensive line help, just like the Bears. Because Cade Mays went to Detroit in free agency, they're going to be looking for a center in the later rounds since no centers are getting mocked before the late second round.

FINALLY a mock draft shows a #Panthers trade back, this time with the #Texans where they take DT Peter Woods



Carolina slides down to 28 to take OT Blake Miller from Clemson



4-year starter

Durability with over 3,600 snaps

83.5 pass blocking grade

73.3 run block grade pic.twitter.com/R3duXBch5z — Nick (@RollCoveragePod) March 27, 2026

San Francisco 49ers

Another team that could move up ahead of the Bears in a trade for defensive end help, but at least they are not really looking as hard now for defensive tackle improvement after trading for Dallas' Osa Odighizuwa.

Auburn Center Connor Lew is headed to the West Coast in April



The LA Chargers & SF 49ers NEED it. Assume both pick in the 20s, it lines up for the #25 player on my Board



6’3, 302, technically sound, athletic as all get out. Lew can move and he is mean.

🎥 H/T @hailmarysportss https://t.co/DYDWRIr8b6 pic.twitter.com/c6fBQGl9KM — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) October 13, 2025

Low Danger

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland drafting in Round 1 right ahead of the Bears shouldn't be a serious issue. Manzano labels their biggest needs as a real quarterback, wide receivers and a left tackle. They also could use an edge in later rounds opposite Myles Garrett.

"If the Browns can produce an impactful rookie edge rusher to take pressure off Myles Garrett, that could be the missing piece toward making this the top defense in 2026," Manzano wrote.

They've had good defenses and it's been their offense holding things back. Also, they just signed an offensive coordinator as coach. He knows how drastic their offensive needs are.

Trading away pick 42 for a WR without adding a massive upgrade at DT/DE in FA would be a big mistake.



Last season the #Browns were 25th in run defense and 30th in pressures



The talent around Myles on the DL will lose you games- the games vs ATL, LAC, BUF, and NO proved this pic.twitter.com/uSDSDPR3i0 — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) March 3, 2023

No Danger

Los Angeles Chargers

They shouldn't be a problem in Round 1 at No. 22 with drastic needs at receiver and offensive line. They need to be more serious about getting younger, explosive targets or Justin Herbert, or even more importantly, keeping him from being sacked 54 times again. Haven't the Bears been in that position before?

They aren't now.

Justin Herbert has been sacked 54 times this season, 7th most for any QB in Super Bowl era who went to the playoffs — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 27, 2025

X: BearsOnSI