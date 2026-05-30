Tyson Bagent's Estimated Trade Value Makes Potential Bears Decision Easy

When the Chicago Bears signed Case Keenum last offseason, and then re-signed him this offseason, many wondered if those were signs the team would trade Tyson Bagent.

However, Bagent remains in Chicago for the time being, even though the Bears have received trade interest in him, general manager Ryan Poles admitted.

"Obviously the tough thing is with what (head coach) Ben (Johnson) thinks about Tyson, what I think about Tyson, what our locker room thinks about Tyson, it’s a really tough decision for us," Poles said of a possible Bagent trade.

"But for Tyson as well, he would have an opportunity to go and perform for a team and do some really good things."

"I love Tyson and that's one that kind of pulls at your heartstrings a little bit because he's someone that you care about so deeply, and he's a hell of a football player that at some point you want to see him have a chance to do it himself," Johnson said.

Tyson Bagent's estimated trade value

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently took a look at some of the league's backup quarterbacks and ranked them based on their trade value.

Moton ranked Bagent at No. 8 and estimates his value to be a 2027 sixth-round pick.

"If teams continue to inquire about Bagent's availability, the Bears could move him for late-round draft capital," he said. "His trade value isn't going to increase behind ascending starting quarterback Caleb Williams."

"Estimated trade value: 2027 sixth-round pick," Moton concluded.

One thing hurting Bagent's value is he has a very small sample size to go off of. The Shepherd University product has only made four starts during his career.

That said, Bagent was impressive in those starts, considering the circumstances. Bagent was a rookie yet he completed 65.7% of his passes for 859 yards and three touchdowns to six picks and went 2-2 over his four starts.

Not great numbers, but they aren't bad, either, and Bagent looked a lot more comfortable than you'd expect a rookie to look.

Since then, Bagent has appeared in seven games the previous two seasons but those appearances have been in mop-up duty and he has only thrown six passes.

Should Bears trade Tyson Bagent?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the return was better than a late Day 3 pick, we'd be on board with a Bagent trade. However, if Moton's projection is on the money, Chicago should not move him.

After all, there really is nowhere to go but up from here in terms of Bagent's trade value. Maybe he gets into a game for an injured Caleb Williams in 2026 (hopefully not) and performs well and increases his value.

And there's another reason to keep Bagent: with the Bears having legit Super Bowl aspirations, they should give themselves as many options as possible at quarterback just in case Williams gets hurt.

The Bears also have time to have Bagent increase that value, as he still has one more year left on his current contract in 2027.

The only negative of keeping Bagent is the Bears will have to carry three quarterbacks, which eliminates what could be another precious roster spot.

But if the Bears love Bagent as much as they say they do, they won't mind paying that price to keep him around, especially knowing there's a chance his trade value could increase.