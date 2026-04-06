Mock Draft Reflects Dire Need for a Bears Trade Back in Round 2
Mock drafts might reflect nothing more than someone's imagination or informed forecasting.
Then again, some can depict real potential draft order and chances for success or failure. This is why Bears GM Ryan Poles and other GMs run through their own mock drafts. They want to be ready for anything that could come their way when the real draft comes down.
One three-round mock draft conducted by an ESPN panel of draft analysts shows both a potential disaster for the Bears in the selection process, as well as how to avert it. Should the Bears' personnel department will see something like this occurring, and it could adversely affect future plans.
The mock was conducted by ESPN's four-man draft panel for three rounds, with Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid, and Field Yate alternating picks for teams through Day 2. The potential for disaster becomes apparent for the Bears after their selections in Round 2.
Kiper had the Bears use their second-round pick at No. 57 for Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, a fast-rising talent who could add immediately in the pass rush rotation. Kiper did this after his name also came up for the pick at No. 25 and he chose Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods for the Bears.
Trade at second pick in Round 2
The next pick is a crucial one, and Field Yates made a questionable one for them at No. 60 with undersized Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis, who he classifies as a possible safety. It's an in-between type of pick and a risk. This pick uncovers a real trouble area for the Bears in this draft.
If they turn to a linebacker or a safety at No. 60, or even a combined safety-linebacker as Louis is classified, they could wind up missing on a player at a real need position for their future. This would be the center position.
There was no trading in this mock but if there had been No. 60 would have been an ideal place to pull a move backward for an extra pick and secure a selection earlier in Round 3 than their third-rounder at No. 89.
The Bears need a center for their future. The trade for Garrett Bradbury was useless if they do not secure one of the better centers to groom or next season. The bridge center must connect to someone.
Their heavy presence at the Kansas State pro day conveyed definite interest in Sam Hecht, graded the top center by Pro Football Focus. Yet, what happens in in this draft scenario if the Bears do not pick a center in Round 2—which would be a reach according to PFF's grades—then none of the top center options were available by their next selection at No. 89.
Because they chose Louis at No. 60, Hecht went to the Colts at No. 78 in a pick made by Miller. Connor Lew and Logan Jones then went quickly afterward in a run on centers. The top three centers are gone six picks before the Bears ever get to pick again at No. 89.
As a result, Kiper drafts 89 for them and must select a wide receiver, Antonio Williams from Clemson.
"The Bears traded DJ Moore, so adding another pass catcher on Day 2 makes sense," Kiper reasoned.
Another receiver?
Great, but they have wide receivers. They need a true project center for 2027 and to back up Bradbury. And Hecht is good enough that he has their attention.
The answer here must be a trade back at No. 60. They can come up with an extra pick while going back to early Round 3 to select Hecht or whichever center they need to a much greater degree than they need an undersized linebacker.
The scenarios never comes down exactly like in mock drafts but most rankings have the top center as third-round types.
The Bears can't afford to ignore their future at the position while currently have an alternative like Bradbury under contract this year.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.