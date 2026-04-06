Mock Draft Reflects Dire Need for a Bears Trade Back in Round 2

Mock drafts might reflect nothing more than someone's imagination or informed forecasting.

Then again, some can depict real potential draft order and chances for success or failure. This is why Bears GM Ryan Poles and other GMs run through their own mock drafts . They want to be ready for anything that could come their way when the real draft comes down.

One three-round mock draft conducted by an ESPN panel of draft analysts shows both a potential disaster for the Bears in the selection process, as well as how to avert it. Should the Bears' personnel department will see something like this occurring, and it could adversely affect future plans.

The mock was conducted by ESPN's four-man draft panel for three rounds, with Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid, and Field Yate alternating picks for teams through Day 2. The potential for disaster becomes apparent for the Bears after their selections in Round 2.

Dani Dennis-Sutton (6’5 265) Penn State



+ Violent power in his hands

+ Great spin move in his arsenal

+ Alignment versatility

+ 24.2% win rate on true pass sets in 2025

+ Consistent performer with 45 pressures and 8.5 sacks in 2024 and 50 pressures with 8.5 sacks in 2025



-… pic.twitter.com/tjTexQp1DU — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 8, 2026

Kiper had the Bears use their second-round pick at No. 57 for Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, a fast-rising talent who could add immediately in the pass rush rotation. Kiper did this after his name also came up for the pick at No. 25 and he chose Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods for the Bears.

🎥 Film Breakdown 🎥



Kyle Louis, LB - Pitt



▫️6’0 | 220

▫️2nd Team All-ACC (2025)

▫️First-team All-American (2024)

▫️79 Tkls | 3 sacks | 2 INTs | 1 FF pic.twitter.com/XqeUh4qtz5 — Chris Cooper (@ChrisCooper_NFL) March 23, 2026

Trade at second pick in Round 2

The next pick is a crucial one, and Field Yates made a questionable one for them at No. 60 with undersized Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis, who he classifies as a possible safety. It's an in-between type of pick and a risk. This pick uncovers a real trouble area for the Bears in this draft.

If they turn to a linebacker or a safety at No. 60, or even a combined safety-linebacker as Louis is classified, they could wind up missing on a player at a real need position for their future. This would be the center position.

There was no trading in this mock but if there had been No. 60 would have been an ideal place to pull a move backward for an extra pick and secure a selection earlier in Round 3 than their third-rounder at No. 89.



bears were all up at that k state pro day & it’s not hard to understand why. sam hecht was one of the best if not the best IOL in college last year & at the senior bowl. maybe finally they’ll address the C position after i have begged them too for years pic.twitter.com/IUGIBndh9e — alise (@ajdavis22800) March 12, 2026

The Bears need a center for their future. The trade for Garrett Bradbury was useless if they do not secure one of the better centers to groom or next season. The bridge center must connect to someone.

Their heavy presence at the Kansas State pro day conveyed definite interest in Sam Hecht, graded the top center by Pro Football Focus. Yet, what happens in in this draft scenario if the Bears do not pick a center in Round 2—which would be a reach according to PFF's grades—then none of the top center options were available by their next selection at No. 89.

I’ve seen enough make Sam Hecht a Chicago Bear https://t.co/1PEOAXgl0N pic.twitter.com/4GbXve68QZ — Bearsszn (@bearszn) March 11, 2026

Because they chose Louis at No. 60, Hecht went to the Colts at No. 78 in a pick made by Miller. Connor Lew and Logan Jones then went quickly afterward in a run on centers. The top three centers are gone six picks before the Bears ever get to pick again at No. 89.

As a result, Kiper drafts 89 for them and must select a wide receiver, Antonio Williams from Clemson.

"The Bears traded DJ Moore, so adding another pass catcher on Day 2 makes sense," Kiper reasoned.

Antonio Williams (5’11 187) Clemson



+ Elusiveness after the catch

+ Used in a variety of ways, including on screens and reverses

+ 9.09 relative athletic score

+ Still 21 years old until July

+ Effort as a blocker

+ Punt return experience

+ Crisp route runner

+ 1.8% drop… pic.twitter.com/br4BOzOoac — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) March 1, 2026

Another receiver?

Great, but they have wide receivers. They need a true project center for 2027 and to back up Bradbury. And Hecht is good enough that he has their attention.

The answer here must be a trade back at No. 60. They can come up with an extra pick while going back to early Round 3 to select Hecht or whichever center they need to a much greater degree than they need an undersized linebacker.

The scenarios never comes down exactly like in mock drafts but most rankings have the top center as third-round types.

The Bears can't afford to ignore their future at the position while currently have an alternative like Bradbury under contract this year.

Poles picked up two Super Bowl starters this offseason. That pedigree and leadership is valuable with so many young players on this roster.



Coby Bryant

Garrett Bradbury — Trey² (@PeanutChillman) March 9, 2026

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