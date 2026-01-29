Bears' Joe Thuney a Finalist for Inaugural 'Protector of the Year' Award

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles made several good moves in the 2025 offseason, but arguably the best one (besides, of course, hiring Ben Johnson as head coach) was the massive trade for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney. Acquiring the services of a future first-ballot Hall of Fame offensive lineman, one who has blocked for the likes of Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes en route to four Super Bowl championships, for a fourth-round pick was an absolute coup.

There's a reason why the Bears almost immediately agreed to a contract extension with Thuney back in May. Despite being 33 years old, Poles saw Thuney as a key building block for this team. A player around whom he could build a Super Bowl-caliber offensive line, and Poles was exactly right. Thuney did not surrender a single sack this season, and he only gave up 15 total pressures and one solitary QB hit.

This machine-like dominance is why Thuney was one of three Bears players to earn AP NFL All-Pro honors in 2025 (his third consecutive first-team All-Pro award), and now he may earn an even higher achievement: the coveted Protector of the Year award.

This is the first year that the NFL is awarding the Protector of the Year award, the league's way of giving special recognition to a position group that often goes overlooked and underappreciated. The award will be given to the player judged to be the NFL's best blocker, and Thuney is one of six finalists, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The nominees for the NFL's first Protector of the Year award, via league sources:



Broncos OT Garett Bolles

Dolphins C Aaron Brewer

Chiefs C Creed Humphrey

Broncos OG Quinn Meinerz

Bears OG Joe Thuney

Lions OT Penei Sewell — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 29, 2026

Win or lose, Thuney deserves this award

The competition among these six for the award will surely be close. Detroit Lions' offensive tackle Penei Sewell has a strong case to be the inaugural Protector of the Year, as does Thuney's former linemate, Kansas City Chiefs' Creed Humphrey. One point that works in Thuney's favor is something that isn't even within his control, and that's his role on the Bears.

Thuney played a pivotal role in taking the Bears from lovable losers to being two wins away from a Super Bowl appearance. That kind of worst-to-first story will often weigh heavily on the minds of NFL award voters. Among the other finalists, only the Denver Broncos' Quinn Meinerz was part ofa team that made the playoffs. If I were a betting man, I'd say it comes down to Thuney and Meinerz.

Even if Thuney is not named the Protector of the Year, however, he is fully deserving of the honor. Poles hit a grand slam homerun when he traded for Thuney, and the Bears know they're lucky to have him.

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

