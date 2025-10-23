Bears linked to former first-round edge rusher as NFL trade deadline nears
With the 2025 NFL trade deadline quickly approaching, the Chicago Bears must act fast if they want to upgrade weak spots on the roster.
General manager Ryan Poles must complete any potential trades before the Tuesday, November 4 deadline (4 p.m. ET), and if there's one area on the squad that could be a target for new talent, it's edge rusher.
The Bears' pass rush improved its standing in the league after totaling four sacks against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. However, even after that big performance, Chicago still ranks 21st in sacks per game (2.0). They rank 27th in QB hits per game (4.3) and are a bottom-five team in passing yards allowed per attempt (27th, 7.5 yards per attempt).
So, yeah, some new blood would help.
And that new blood could come via former New York Jets first-round pick, Jermaine Johnson.
In ESPN's recent ranking of the top 25 players who could be on the move at the trade deadline, Johnson ranked 10th, and the Bears were listed as a team fit.
But don't get too excited. The buzz, according to Jeremy Fowler, is that Gang Green isn't desperate to move the former Florida State star.
"The Jets are not desperate to trade Johnson; good edge rushers are hard to find, and his $13.4 million salary for 2026 (a fifth-year option) is reasonable," Fowler wrote. "But my sense after asking around is that New York would be more willing to part with Johnson than Will McDonald IV if it made any move at the position. Macdonald is in the third year of his rookie deal, whereas Johnson is in his fourth. And Johnson has garnered a bit of interest thus far."
Bears and Jermaine Johnson are a great match
Chicago could use as much help as they can get at pass rush. The Bears' sack leader, Gervon Dexter, ranks tied for 52nd in the NFL with 2.5 sacks.
Montez Sweat, Chicago's most talented edge defender, has only two sacks in 2025.
Sure, Johnson only has one sack this year, but the upside that made him a first-round pick is still there.
"An Achilles injury forced Johnson to miss 15 games in 2024, and he had to sit for three earlier this season with an ankle issue," ESPN's Matt Bowen said. "But when healthy, he has the strength and the lower-body quickness to attack the pocket. Johnson had his best numbers in 2023 (pre-Achilles injury), when he totaled 7.5 sacks and 16 pressures."
Whether Poles is willing to pull the trigger on a massive deal like this -- one that would likely cost a Day-2 pick to complete, is yet to be seen. But if the Bears defeat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 and extend their winning streak to five games, a trade that boosts their playoff odds could very well be in the cards.