Bears Given New Edge Rusher Option in Free Agency After Browns' Surprising Decision

If the Chicago Bears are still interested in adding an edge rusher in free agency, another option has re-entered the market.

According to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, the Cleveland Browns have decided not to sign former Buffalo Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa after all.

Cleveland had agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with Epenesa earlier this month, but the Browns had concerns with his physical and have decided to change course.

"The Cleveland Browns will not be signing AJ Epenesa, with the team uncomfortable finalizing the deal after the veteran defensive end had his physical, a source told ESPN on Sunday," Oyefusi said.

What's wrong with A.J. Epenesa?

Former Buffalo Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of this writing it isn't clear exactly what's going on with the former Bills second-round pick, but this move is no doubt surprising when you take into account his injury history.

After all, Epenesa hasn't had many injury issues during his career. He hasn't missed more than three games in any season and only missed one contest over the past two years.

Bear in mind, teams evaluate physicals differently, so what the Browns see as a problem doesn't necessarily mean teams are going to view things the same way.

Why Bears could sign A.J. Epenesa

Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Bears' concerns along the edge opposite Montez Sweat are well-documented, as the two candidates to play opposite him, Dayo Odeyingbo and Austin Booker, both have concerns.

Odeyingbo was a big free-agent signing of the Bears in 2025, but he tallied just one sack over eight contests and saw his season end early due to a torn Achilles, which further makes him a wild card in 2026.

Booker managed to step up in Odeyingbo's absence, but he's best suited as a depth piece rather than a starter.

Epenesa would provide more depth and offers some upside, too. He only posted 2.5 sacks last season, but he did tally six or more in the three previous campaigns.

With this latest stumble, Epenesa could come even cheaper than he did with the Browns, and that's right up Chicago's alley given their lackluster cap space situation going into April.