Bears Named Possible Landing Spot for Projected $5.8 Million Super Bowl Champion

If there's one place we'd love to see the Chicago Bears make an addition at, it's edge rusher.

The Bears tallied just 35 sacks last season, which just isn't good enough, especially in an NFC North division that features some very talented passing attacks.

While Austin Booker managed to step up a bit in the wake of the injury to Dayo Odeyingbo, it's hard to depend on the former fifth-round pick doing that again.

And then there's Odeyingbo, who is anything but guaranteed to provide the boost Chicago needs across from Montez Sweat, especially since he's coming back from a serious injury.

Bears a landing spot for Von Miller?

Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller (24) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

In an article suggesting one free-agent signing for every team in the NFL, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport matched the Bears with former Super Bowl champion, Von Miller.

"Von Miller may no longer be the player who went to eight Pro Bowls over his first nine seasons and was named the MVP of Super Bowl 50. Miller also just celebrated his 37th birthday," he said. "But last year in Washington, Miller had nine sacks in just 420 snaps, and he is likely looking to land with a team with a legitimate shot at a long postseason run."

Von Miller and Bears are a perfect match

Founders FFC linebacker Von Miller. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As Davenport notes, the 37-year-old is still productive and could be a menace opposite Sweat. Miller doesn't exactly create a logjam, either, as he doesn't play a full complement of snaps.

He would also only garner a one-year contract, so the Bears can still add an edge rusher in the 2026 NFL draft and would have a season to develop the rookie before needing him to step into a bigger role.

Miller would likely have interest in joining the Bears because the team is a true contender in 2026 after winning 11 games and a postseason contest in 2025.

Spotrac puts Miller's contract projection at one year and $5.8 million, which would be right up Chicago's alley considering their lackluster cap space situation that has the team sitting with just $243,078.