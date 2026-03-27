Bears predicted to draft Clemson prospect to bolster key position of need

The Chicago Bears have widely been viewed as a team that needs to add more juice to its defensive line, and it's not hard to see why.

In 2025, the Bears had the sixth-worst run defense and didn't get much production in the sacks department from their interior defenders outside of Gervon Dexter.

That has led Charles Davis of NFL.com to predict the team will draft Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

"Woods fills a need for the Bears, providing more pressure from the interior," Davis wrote.

Peter Woods scouting report

Woods is still just 21 years old, so there's a ton of room for growth still, and that's especially true when it comes to adding more mass to his 6-foot-2, 298-pound frame.

Over three years at Clemson, Woods showed he can do a little bit of everything, including rushing the passer and playing the run. He finished with five sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss in 35 games.

Last season, Woods saw a dip in production from the years prior, going from 8.5 tackles for loss and three sacks to 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

The same can be said for his Pro Football Focus grades. Woods went from elite (88.6 and 81.3) and borderline elite (75.9 and 74.0) in his run defense and pass-rush grades, respectively, in 2023 and 2024, to closer to average in those categories in 2025.

While Woods has definitely shown promise as a pass-rusher and run defender, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com does not see him as a one-man game-wrecker on the interior.

"Woods is a young interior defender with room to add play strength as he fills out his frame. He’s not a pure one- or two-gap fit, but he’s capable in both schemes," Zierlein said. "He plays with good lower-body explosiveness into initial contact, keeping his hands and feet synced to work around blocks when needed.

"He’s more of an active brawler than double-team eating tree stump. Shorter arms allow blockers to crowd his frame and force him to fight harder at the point. Yet, his ability to overtake and win as the rep progresses is impressive. He lacks quick-win talent as a solo rusher, but he’s fully functional as part of a pocket-collapsing collective. His 2024 tape might be a better representation of his upside, but Woods clearly has the potential to become a solid starter in an even front."

It's clear Woods has the power and explosiveness to be a game-changer at the next level, and his versatility adds to his value, but any coaching staff that gets him will have some work to do to maximize Woods physical abilities.

Should Bears draft Peter Woods?

With Grady Jarrett set to turn 33, and with Gervon Dexter set to be a free agent in 2027, it makes sense for the Bears to start planning for the future upfront.

The Bears also need an immediate impact on the defensive line and Woods would be the best bet at this point in the draft if he's still on the board.

As a result, we think general manager Ryan Poles should spring for the Clemson product with the No. 25 pick.