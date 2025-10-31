NFL analysts make surprising consensus prediction on Bears' Week 9 visit to Bengals
Can the Chicago Bears finally clean up their self-inflicted mistakes get back on the winning track? Will 40-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco play for the Cincinnati Bengals? Will Caleb Williams have a big day against the NFL's worst defense?
So many intriguing questions abound in Sunday's Week 9 game at Paycor Stadium, and we've found a panel of experts who believe they have the answers. As we noted earlier this week, the Bears are less than a field goal favorites against 3-5 Bengals playing without quarterback Joe Burrow, probably without best defensive player Trey Hendrickson (hip injury), and coming off an ugly loss last week to the previously winless New York Jets.
It should be insulting. But, then again, the Bears last week coughed up 30 points to a Baltimore Ravens' team playing without Lamar Jackson. Given the break of missing Lamar and Burrow on consecutive weeks, Ben Johnson's team must at least go 1-1 and geet their season back on track.
Right? Wrong! At least according to Bleacher Report's panel of experts. Of their seven experts, four are taking the Bengals plus the points while only three think the Bears will win the game and cover the small spread.
"In almost any other scenario, I'd sprint away from the Bears as road favorites against an unfamiliar opponent," writes Kris Knox. "The egg they laid against the Ravens in Week 8 is alarming. Yet, it's not as alarming as the pathetic defensive performance Cincinnati showcased against the Jets. The Bengals' defense really is that bad, and if Joe Flacco is less than 100 percent, I have a hard time believing they can keep pace in this one."
Bears Getting Break Missing Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow in Consecutive Weeks
The consensus, however, is siding with the team that just allowed 39 points to the Jets ... at home.
Reason B/R's Brent Sobieski:
"For all of the talk regarding how poor the Bengals defense is, the Bears aren't much better on that side of the ball. Chicago may not rank dead-last like Cincinnati. However, the Bears also find themselves among the bottom eight in total defense. Meanwhile, Joe Flacco provided a spark for the Bengals offense to get the ball moving again, particularly by targeting Ja'Marr Chase regularly."
